Best Buy is giving its customers free trials to Apple TV Plus

To get free trials to Apple subscriptions like Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade, you typically have to buy new Apple products. Some phone plans include them as perks, too. However, Best Buy is offering free trials to new and returning customers who have a free Best Buy account.

A three-month subscription to Apple TV Plus normally costs around $30 ($9.99 a month), making this a great opportunity to catch up on awesome shows like Foundation, For All Mankind, Masters of the Air, Silo, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and more without paying anything. Apple TV Plus is also the only service that offers movies like Tetris, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Napoleon to its subscribers. At the end of your 90-day free trial, your subscription will automatically renew at its regular price.

If you do a lot of gaming on your iPad or iPhone, you’ll want to check out this four-month free trial for Apple Arcade. Normally $6.99 a month, this trial gets you free access to App Store hits like Disney Melee Mania, Exit the Gungeon, Overland, Neo Cab, What the Golf, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and more without ads or in-app purchases. Returning subscribers are only eligible for a 90-day free trial, but if you’ve never subscribed to Apple Arcade before, you’re entitled to the full 120-day trial. At the end of your free trial, your subscription will automatically renew at its regular monthly price.

It’s worth noting that Apple TV Plus can be accessed from a wide variety of devices and TVs, but Apple Arcade can only be accessed via iPhones, iPads, macOS computers, and Apple TV boxes.

Best Buy’s freebies extend to music fans. With nothing but a free Best Buy account, you can also get a three-month free trial of Apple Music (a $33 value) if you’ve never subscribed before. Returning subscribers can still take advantage of this deal, but are limited to a 30-day trial. Apple Music lets you listen to over 100 million songs ad-free, and download tunes to jam to when you’re offline.