Now that Diablo 4 is on Game Pass, here’s a way to save on a 3-month sub

Target is the only retailer currently knocking $10 off

By Alice Jovanée

Diablo 4 characters battle a giant troll on a grassy battlefield. Image: Blizzard Entertainment
If you’ve been looking to renew or extend your membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, one of the best deals in gaming, Target is currently offering a three-month subscription for just $39.99 (was $49.99). Discounts that bring this subscription below $40 are sometimes available, but this is currently the best deal happening.

It’s a good time to be a Game Pass member, as Blizzard’s dark-fantasy action RPG Diablo 4 recently arrived on the service for PC and Xbox. If you missed this title when it launched last summer, this is a fantastic time to jump in, thanks to several updates that have improved the game. Plus, a fourth season of content is right around the corner in May. Compelling loot and a litany of character builds make Diablo 4 easily one of the best live-service titles currently available on any platform.

While Diablo 4 is the highlight of recent Game Pass additions, there are other new additions that make the subscription well worth the cost over the next three months. The time-bending FPS Superhot: Mind, Control, Delete, the stop-motion animated adventure Harold Halibut, and more will join the massive catalog of titles you can play in April.

Subscribing to Game Pass Ultimate gets you more than just unlimited access to a rotating roster of AAA and indie titles on both Xbox and PC. You also get exclusive discounts on any Game Pass titles that you want to make permanent additions to your library.

