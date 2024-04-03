Disney Lorcana Booster packs are cheaper at Amazon

Scrooge McDuck would never pay full price for his Disney Lorcana cards, and neither should you. Right now, Amazon is offering discounts on booster display boxes, packs, and starter decks for Disney Lorcana. Display boxes for Lorcana’s first expansion, Rise of the Floodborn, are currently on sale for $130.35 (was $143.99), while boxes from the newer Into the Inklands set are discounted to just $118.88, their lowest prices to date. Each display box contains a total of 24 booster packs with a guaranteed spread of rare cards in each pack.

Discounts like these is perfect for anyone trying to fill out their Lorcana collection ahead of the game’s recently announced expansion, Ursula’s Return. Also, some of these products have been very difficult to find at retailers at full price, let alone at a discount.

If you’re curious about what Disney Lorcana has to offer, but are looking for a less expensive commitment to the new TCG, Starter Decks for the first series of Disney Lorcana and Into the Inklands are also discounted. The Sapphire & Steel Starter Deck is currently on sale for $17.97 (was $19.98), while the two Starter Decks for Into the Inklands are discounted to $15.98 each (was $16.99).