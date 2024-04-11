 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Have a Steam Deck or a PlayStation Portal? Check out this buy 1, get 1 free accessory sale

Stock up before the deal ends on April 18

By Cameron Faulkner

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A Steam Deck on a table using Deckmate’s kickstand to hold it upright Image: Deckmate
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

If you own a Steam Deck, an Asus ROG Ally, or PlayStation Portal, the company Mechanism should be on your map. Its accessories can give you handheld new tricks, such as providing a sturdy kickstand for it to lean on, or you can secure your console to its wall mount. Rather stick your handheld on a monitor arm? There’s a mount for that. Some pieces in its lineup let you attach mobile necessities like a portable battery or an SSD to your handheld.

In case you haven’t already taken the plunge for your handheld(s), the company is offering a buy one, get one free offer on many of its products, including full system bundles, through April 18 while supplies last at its official website.

Here’s the full list of eligible products, complete with links and pricing:

