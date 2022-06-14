 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Introducing Dear Polygon, the internet’s preeminent video game advice column

Submissions are open indefinitely

By Mike Mahardy
/ new
Yoshi stares off into the distance, wondering which video game to play next, before writing in to Dear Polygon Image: Nintendo

Video games can be a daunting hobby. One might even call them art. We here at Polygon have therefore been called on to tackle the loftiest of all pursuits: imparting our knowledge and wisdom (which have come to burden us so heavily) on the readers who frequent our exceedingly humble corner of the internet.

Allow me to introduce Polygon’s new advice column, Dear Polygon. It’s a chance for us to correspond directly with you searchers out there — those of you seeking your next obsession among the vast swaths of digital drivel in the world. Think of us as your lighthouse in the never-ending sea of video games. We want to be the Kaepora Gaebora to your Link; the Gandalf to your Frodo; the Game-trude Stein to your Ernest Heming-WASD.

So whether you’re sifting through your old Game Boy Advance library, looking for a similar game to Citizen Sleeper, or searching for a whole new genre in which to ensconce yourself, you’re in the right place — we have all the recommendations you need. And chances are, you’re not the only one with the same questions and curiosities.

So what are you waiting for? Fill out this form for a chance to be featured in future installments of the world’s most refined video game advice column.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Surreal horror RPG Omori coming to consoles this week

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

STALKER 2 now coming in 2023

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Netflix shrugs off Squid Game’s damning critique of capitalism with new Squid Game reality series

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Mantine be Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

Cookie Run: Kingdom characters list and cookies guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Valheim coming to Xbox in 2023 as a ‘console launch exclusive’

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon