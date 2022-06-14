Introducing Dear Polygon, the internet’s preeminent video game advice column

There are a lot of video games out there. Some might say there are too many. So we here at Polygon have taken it upon ourselves to offer guidance to the wayward souls looking for their next favorite game, genre, or pastime. Welcome to Dear Polygon, the internet's preeminent advice column about life and video games.

Video games can be a daunting hobby. One might even call them art. We here at Polygon have therefore been called on to tackle the loftiest of all pursuits: imparting our knowledge and wisdom (which have come to burden us so heavily) on the readers who frequent our exceedingly humble corner of the internet.

Allow me to introduce Polygon’s new advice column, Dear Polygon. It’s a chance for us to correspond directly with you searchers out there — those of you seeking your next obsession among the vast swaths of digital drivel in the world. Think of us as your lighthouse in the never-ending sea of video games. We want to be the Kaepora Gaebora to your Link; the Gandalf to your Frodo; the Game-trude Stein to your Ernest Heming-WASD.

So whether you’re sifting through your old Game Boy Advance library, looking for a similar game to Citizen Sleeper, or searching for a whole new genre in which to ensconce yourself, you’re in the right place — we have all the recommendations you need. And chances are, you’re not the only one with the same questions and curiosities.

So what are you waiting for? Fill out this form for a chance to be featured in future installments of the world’s most refined video game advice column.