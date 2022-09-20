Everything coming in Deathloop’s big Goldenloop update

Deathloop’s new Goldenloop update is out now, built to celebrate the ending of the game’s PlayStation console exclusivity. But the Goldenloop update is about more than just Deathloop’s launch on Xbox platforms, Game Pass, and the PlayStation Plus library. There’s plenty of new content to explore as well.

Here, according to an update on Bethesda’s blog, is (almost) everything you can expect in this new update for one of 2021’s best games.

Crossplay and cross-save

Deathloop is mostly a single-player game, but it does support a PvP feature as well. Players are able to invade your game during certain points as the sniper Julianna and attempt to kill you (and you can, of course, do the same to them). Well, with the Goldenloop update, you’ll have even more Juliannas breathing down your neck.

Players will now be able to match with those on other console families, opening up the lines between PSN, Xbox Live, Steam, Epic, and the Microsoft Store. If you’d rather only play with people on your platform — probably most helpful for console users who don’t want to play against someone using a mouse and keyboard — you can turn off crossplay in the menu.

For those that have play games across multiple platforms, Deathloop will also feature cross-save on Xbox ecosystems. So you can play on your PC when you want to snipe as Julianna, and then jump back on your Xbox for a more relaxing adventure on your couch. You’ll also only need to purchase the game on one Xbox platform to gain access to both console and PC.

New weapon

To fit with Deathloop’s Bond-like theme, you can get a new laser weapon called Halps Prototype. It shoots a continuous beam, which can burn through enemies. And, of course, you can reflect it off of turrets and security cameras to hit your enemies from bizarre angles.

New ability and upgrades

Fugue is a new ability that you can use while playing as Colt. Activating Fugue launches a projectile that slows targets and “confuses” them. Essentially, it makes them behave as if they were drunk, and removes any threat they might normally pose. Like Colt’s other powers, you can also upgrade Fugue with four different improvements — including one that turns your enemies against their own allies.

Fugue is the only new ability included in the Goldenloop update, but Julianna’s Masquerade ability — which lets her trade appearances with an NPC — is finally getting some upgrades. One of the upgrades will even cause a Masqueraded NPC to tag Colt for you if they spot him or die.

New trinkets

To spice up your time as Colt a bit more, Arkane has added 19 additional Trinkets to the game. But unlike the Trinkets found in the original version of Deathloop, these are “2-in-1 Trinkets.” What does that mean? Exactly what it sounds like it does.

These Trinkets essentially combine two existing upgrades into one. Bethesda’s blog uses an example of the synergistic “move fast” and “damage enemies by sprinting into them” Trinkets coming together as the new “Wrecking Ball” Trinket. The goal is to allow you to maintain the playstyles you’ve grown accustomed to while also letting you try new combinations.

New enemy and secrets

Blackreef is getting one new enemy type to take you on: the Paint-Bomber. These are explosive enemies that will run toward you and blow themselves up when they get close — taking you with them. If you’re familiar with other exploding enemies in games — like Cursed Thrall in Destiny 2 — this should sound pretty familiar to you. The only difference is that these enemies are covered in colorful paint to match Deathloop’s signature art style.

Finally, Bethesda teased that the Goldenloop update will also contain some secrets, as well as an extended ending.