Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Nov. 12-16

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, standing on a tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Suros Regime, Kinetic auto rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Knucklehead Radar, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Ashen Wake, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Apotheosis Veil, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Jian 7 Rifle, Arc pulse rifle

Seventh Seraph SI-2, Void sidearm

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.2, Arc submachine gun

Main Ingredient, Arc fusion rifle

Truthteller, Void grenade launcher

Interference VI, Arc grenade launcher

Crowd Pleaser, Void grenade launcher

Lightkin armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

Suros Regime

Suros Regime is a fan-favorite Destiny auto rifle that returned to Destiny 2 in the Warmind expansion. Its first exotic perk is Suros Legacy, which causes the bottom half of each magazine to deal bonus damage and have a chance to return player health on kills.

The second exotic perk is actually a choice between Spinning Up and Dual Speed Receiver. Spinning Up causes the firing speed of Suros Regime to rise the longer you hold the trigger. Dual Speed Receiver causes Suros Regime to deal more damage when aiming down sights but fire much slower.

Suros Regime allows for changing your play style on the fly, depending on the type of enemy you’re dealing with. There’s a reason so many players loved this gun in Destiny. On top of some great perks, it feels genuinely great to fire at enemies. This is a great weapon for all players, and is especially good in PvP.

Knucklehead Radar

Knucklehead Radar is a powerful PvP Hunter helmet. Its exotic perk, Upgraded Sensor Pack, will constantly provide you with radar, even while aiming down sights. This is a great helmet in PvP or Trials, where your radar is extremely important. However, MIDA Multi-Tool and Ace of Spades have a similar perk, which could make the helmet redundant depending on the loadout you’re using. For that reason, it’s not as powerful as something like Foetracer. If you don’t have this helmet yet, pick it up and keep it with you for PvP emergencies.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Ashen Wake

Ashen Wake was added in Destiny 2: Warmind. Its main exotic perk is Bring the Heat, which causes the Fusion Grenades used by Solar Titans to explode immediately on impact and travel faster in midair. Kills with Fusion Grenades also refund grenade energy. This effect is pretty useful if you’re interested in using a Solar Titan in PvP. There are also certain grenade-heavy builds that benefit from these Exotics. Ashen Wake is definitely worth the Legendary Shards for regular Titan players.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Apotheosis Veil

Apotheosis Veil is a returning Exotic to Destiny 2, re-added in the Warmind expansion. When activating your Super, your health, grenade, Rift, and melee energy will all instantly refill. Nearby allies also regenerate some of their class ability energy. This helmet is fine at best. There are so many good, element-specific Warlock exotics out there that we’re honestly unsure when this helmet would ever be your best bet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.