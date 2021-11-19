Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Nov. 19-23

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, standing on the back stairs in the Hangar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Fighting Lion, Kinetic grenade launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Young Ahamkara’s Spine, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Ursa Furiosa, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Aeon Soul, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Lonesome, Kinetic sidearm

Cold Denial, Kinetic pulse rifle

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.2, Arc submachine gun

Wishbringer, Solar shotgun

IKELOS_SR_V1.0.2, Solar sniper

Outrageous Fortune, Solar grenade launcher

Crowd Pleaser, Void grenade launcher

Vanguard armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

Fighting Lion

The Fighting Lion is an Exotic tube-fed grenade launcher. Its primary perk, Delayed Gratification, causes its projectiles to bounce and explode only when you release the trigger. Its secondary perk is Thin the Herd, which increases damage done to the enemy shield. This grenade launcher also uses primary ammo.

Fighting Lion is a gimmick weapon, but that doesn’t mean it’s useless. If you’re working on any quest that requires grenade launcher kills, the Fighting Lion is perfect — since it rarely runs out of ammo. It takes a lot of time to get used to the Fighting Lion, but it’s a powerful tool in rare situations.

Young Ahamkara’s Spine

Young Ahamkara’s Spine is fairly unremarkable as far as Exotics go. Its main perk, Wish-Dragon Teeth, increases the length and blast radius of your Tripmine Grenades and returns energy to your grenade slot when you damage enemies with abilities. This is situational at best in PvP and almost useless in PvE.

A situational PvP Exotic doesn’t cut it when Hunters already have very good PvP catch-alls like the Foetracer helmet — although some Hunters swear by the more powerful grenade. If you’re trying collect all of the Exotics and you’re missing these, Young Ahamkara’s Spine is for you.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Ursa Furiosa

Ursa Furiosa is a set of Exotic gauntlets from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Ursine Guard, which refunds Super energy when you block damage with Sentinel Shield. You also move faster with Sentinel Shield active. There was a time when these Exotics were dominant, but they’ve since been nerfed into being a bit underwhelming outside of content like GM Nightfalls. If you love running Sentinel Shield, or if these gauntlets are missing from your collection, pick them up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Aeon Soul

Aeon Soul is a pair of Warlock gauntlets from Curse of Osiris. These Exotics recently got a rework and now work similarly to the Aeon Safe for Titans and Aeon Swift for Hunters. The Aeon Soul doesn’t actually have an Exotic perk. Players can apply powerful, unique mods that work to help them and their allies.

These mods are free and come in an additional mod slot. They’ll provide bonuses like faster reload for yourself when you get precision hits. They’ll also confer bonuses to your allies, like giving bonus energy when you stun a Champion. There are three unique mods to choose from, all with their own effects for you and your allies. The mods are the same for every Aeon Exotic.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.