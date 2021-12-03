Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Dec. 3-7

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, standing on the back stairs in the Hangar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Huckleberry, Kinetic submachine gun: 29 Legendary Shards

Raiden Flux, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

An Insurmountable Skullfort, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Apotheosis Veil, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Dire Promise, Kinetic hand cannon

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

False Promises, Kinetic auto rifle

First In, Last Out, Arc shotgun

IKELOS_SR_V1.0.2, Solar sniper

Honor’s Edge, Arc sword

The Keening, Arc sidearm

Crucible armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

The Huckleberry

The Huckleberry is an Exotic from Warmind. Its intrinsic perk is Ride the Bull, which causes the gun to fire faster and have increased recoil the longer you hold the trigger. Kills with the gun partially reload the magazine. The Huckleberry’s secondary perk is rampage, which causes each kill to increase your damage for a short time.

The Huckleberry is a very fun gun to use. Its perks combine to offer you a little mini-game of trying to fire for as long as you possibly can without having to reload. It may not be particularly useful in a lot of end-game content — although it has some PvP potential — but it’s a blast to use in Adventures, Public Events and Escalation Protocol. Pick up The Huckleberry if you can afford it.

Raiden Flux

The Hunter Exotic this week is Raiden Flux. This chest piece’s main perk is Synapse Junction, which causes subsequent hits from the Arcstrider staff to deal more damage and extend the duration of the Super. This is one of the best Exotics for Hunters. If you don’t have Raiden Flux, it’s worth your Legendary Shards.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

An Insurmountable Skullfort

An Insurmountable Skullfort is an excellent PvE and PvP Exotic for Striker Titans. Its Transfusion Matrix perk will cause your melee ability kills to instantly trigger health regeneration as well as fully restore melee energy. With the Forsaken buffs to Titan dashes in PvP, this helmet has become one of the most powerful Exotics for any activity. If you’re a Titan player and you don’t have this yet, rectify that.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Apotheosis Veil

Apotheosis Veil is a returning Exotic to Destiny 2, re-added in the Warmind expansion. When activating your Super, your health, grenade, Rift, and melee energy will all instantly refill. Nearby allies also regenerate some of their class ability energy. This helmet is fine at best. There are so many good, element-specific Warlock Exotics out there that we’re honestly unsure when this helmet would ever be your best bet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.