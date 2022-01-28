Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Jan. 28 - Feb. 1

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back steps of the Hangar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Two-Tailed Fox, Void rocket launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Shards of Galanor, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Lion Rampant, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Karnstein Armlets, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Nature of the Beast, Arc hand cannon

Seventh Seraph SI-2, Void sidearm

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Wishbringer, Solar shotgun

First In, Last Out, Arc shotgun

Falling Guillotine, Void sword

The Third Axiom, Arc pulse rifle

Season of the Lost armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

Two-Tailed Fox

Two-Tailed Fox is an Exotic rocket launcher from Forsaken. Its primary perk, Twintails, causes it to launch two rockets instead of one — both of which track targets. Its secondary perk is Play With Your Prey, which causes one rocket to deal burning Solar damage, and the other to suppress enemies with Void damage.

Two-Tailed Fox is a cool rocket launcher that’s interesting and unique to use. But its quality depends largely on how good rocket launchers are in a given season. And even then, there are usually better choices. If you want an Exotic that’s fun to use but isn’t going to be a mainstay in your arsenal, grab Two-Tailed Fox from Xur this week.

Shards of Galanor

Shards of Galanor is a shadow of what it once was, after some serious nerfs. Shards’ Exotic perk is Sharp Edges, which refunds Super energy depending on how many blades you hit with Blade Barrage. The Super refund is capped, so you’ll never get the entire thing back. If you love Blade Barrage, it’s a great way to Super a bit more every Strike or Crucible match you play. If you’re a Hunter, don’t miss out on these gauntlets.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Lion Rampant

Lion Rampant is a great Exotic to have in specific situations. Its main perk is Jump Jets, which provides additional aerial mobility and now gives more accurate hip firing while in the air. That may not sound like much (and it isn’t, in most cases), but some players swear by these in PvP and in jumping activities like the Gauntlet or the Reactor Room. Pick these up and keep them around; you never know when you’ll need a more accurate jump.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Karnstein Armlets

The Karnstein Armlets are fun, powerful Warlock Exotics. The Exotic perk, Vampire’s Caress, will grant a large amount of health on a melee kill and also apply a heal over time to the player. Karnstein Armlets are must-have gauntlets for any Warlock player. They are very useful in PvE and PvP. Do not let these pass you by if you don’t have them yet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.