Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Oct. 14-18

The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Hard Light, Void/Solar/Arc auto rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Liar’s Handshake, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Lion Rampant, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Crown of Tempests, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Opening Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Vorpal Weapon): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Ikelos_HC_V1.0.2, Void hand cannon

Death Adder, Solar submachine gun

Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.2, Arc submachine gun

Iota Draconis, Solar fusion rifle

Fractethyst, Stasis shotgun

Seventh Seraph Saw, Arc machine gun

Stars in Shadow, Solar pulse rifle

Splicer armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Hard Light

Hard Light’s exotic perk, Volatile Light, causes its projectiles to have no damage fall-off at range, and to pierce targets and ricochet off walls. Shots that bounce off of walls deal bonus damage. Hard Light can also shift between all three elemental types by holding down the reload button.

Hard Light is a great gun for matching elements in a Nightfall or for PvP. Pick this up if you don’t have it.

Liar’s Handshake

Liar’s Handshake is a Hunter-exclusive Exotic that gives your melee a little bit of extra kick. Its ability is called Cross Counter, and whenever you use an Arc melee ability or are hit with a melee attack, it’ll increase the damage of your next melee and let it heal you. If you’re headed somewhere with plenty of up-close-and-personal fighting, this should give you a nice extra boost in damage and might even get you out of a tight spot.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Lion Rampant

Lion Rampant is a great Exotic to have in specific situations. Its main perk is Jump Jets, which provides additional aerial mobility and now gives more accurate hip firing while in the air. That may not sound like much (and it isn’t, in most cases), but some players swear by these in PvP and some jumping activities like the Gauntlet or the Reactor Room. Pick these up and keep them around; you never know when you’ll need a more accurate jump.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Crown of Tempests

Crown of Tempests is a pretty great Warlock Exotic, especially if you like Stormcaller. This helmet’s main perk, Conduction Tines, causes Arc ability kills to recharge your Arc abilities and increase the duration of your Stormtrance Super. If you don’t have this helmet for your Warlock, you should definitely consider picking it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.