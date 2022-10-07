Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Oct. 7-11

The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Two-Tailed Fox, Void/Solar rocket launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Wormhusk Crown, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

ACD/0 Feedback Fence, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Contraverse Hold, Warlock gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Opening Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Fourth Time’s the Charm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

True Prophecy, Kinetic hand cannon

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Escape Velocity, Kinetic submachine gun

Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Solar shotgun

Punching Out, Solar sidearm

Negative Space, Solar sword

Stars in Shadow, Solar pulse rifle

Opulent armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Two-Tailed Fox

Two-Tailed Fox is an Exotic rocket launcher released in the Forsaken expansion. Its primary perk, Twintails, causes it to launch two rockets instead of one — both of which track targets. Its secondary perk is Play With Your Prey, which causes one rocket to deal burning Solar damage and the other to suppress enemies with Void damage.

Two-Tailed Fox is a unique, and a blast to use, but its quality depends largely on how good rocket launchers are in a given season. And even then, there are usually better choices. If you want an Exotic that’s fun to use but isn’t going to be a mainstay in your arsenal, grab Two-Tailed Fox from Xur this week.

Wormhusk Crown

Wormhusk Crown is one of the campaign Exotics from Warmind, so you may already have a good roll from 2018. But with the Warmind campaign gone, the easiest way to get a new roll is to buy it from Xur this week. The Exotic perk is Burning Souls, which heals you after dodging.

This is a very powerful helmet in the Crucible. If you’re a PvP player, you should pick this up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence

The Titan Exotics are the ACD/0 Feedback Fence. These gauntlets have the Exotic perk Fury Conductors, which causes melee kills to build up energy. When you get hit with a melee attack, you release that energy in an explosion. Feedback Fence got a buff earlier this year, making these gauntlets pretty useful in the Crucible. While there are plenty of other good Crucible options for Titans, don’t let these completely slip past your gaze.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Contraverse Hold

Contraverse Hold is a Warlock Exotic added in Forsaken. Its Exotic perk, Chaotic Exchanger, gives you bonus damage resistance while charging a Void grenade. Charged grenade hits refund a random amount of grenade energy each time damage is dealt. These are powerful Void Warlock gauntlets. If randomness hasn’t been kind to you, pick these up!

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.