Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Dec. 16-20

The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out in The Hangar on the back steps to the left of Saint-14.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Graviton Lance, Void pulse rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Khepri’s Sting, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Armamentarium, Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Varity’s Brow, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Surplus): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Subsistence): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

False Promises, Kinetic auto rifle

Whispering Slab, Kinetic bow

Survivor’s Epitaph, Kinetic hand cannon

Iota Draconis, Solar fusion rifle

Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Solar shotgun

Tarantula, Arc linear fusion rifle

The Keening, Arc sidearm

Titan planetary armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Graviton Lance

Graviton Lance’s Exotic perk is Black Hole, which causes the gun to only fire two bullets: one with low damage and the other with high damage. The second perk, Cosmology, causes Graviton Lance kills to make the enemy explode and spawn void missiles that seek targets. This can cause a chain reaction of explosions, which can be extremely powerful in certain situations.

Graviton Lance has been one of Destiny 2’s best and worst Exotics at different points. Currently, it’s not great, but you never know when the scales will tip again — plus, it’s a super unique weapon, no matter how powerful it is. If you don’t have Graviton Lance, grab it from Xur this week.

Khepri’s Sting

Khepri’s Sting is a returning Exotic from the original Destiny, and houses a giant beetle on the Hunter’s left arm. Its Exotic perk is Touch of Venom. Punching an enemy with full melee energy instantly unleashes a smoke bomb. Smoke bombs deal increased damage and grant you Truesight while you’re inside.

This is an interesting Exotic with a neat effect, but it’s not particularly good at the moment. Pick it up if you have the shards and hope it will see a buff in the next few seasons.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Armamentarium

The Armamentarium is a pretty simple chest piece. Its Exotic perk is And Another Thing, which causes you to gain another grenade charge regardless of the subclass you’re using. This perk is great — or it would be if Striker Titans didn’t already have two grenades. The other Titan subclasses have far less powerful grenades and better Exotics in Hallowfire Heart and Mask of the Quiet One.

However, Armamentarium is still a great chest piece to grab if you don’t like those other Exotics or if you want to run the other Striker tree. If you like Titans and grenades, you should at least pick this one up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Verity’s Brow

This Verity’s Brow Warlock helmet is fairly mediocre. Its Exotic perk is The Fourth Magic, which causes your energy weapon kills to regenerate grenade energy for you and your nearby allies. This perk is fine and always useful. However, when compared to many of the other Warlock Exotics out there — Crown of Tempests, Geomag Stabilizers, Chromatic Fire, etc. — there is almost no situation where this helmet is worth using.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.