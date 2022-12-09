Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Dec. 9-13

The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out in the Winding Cove on the cliff overlooking the Ketch.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Sweet Business, Kinetic auto rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Gemini Jester, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Eternal Warrior, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Claws of Ahamkara, Warlock gauntlet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Paracausal Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Cranial Spike): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Truthteller, Void grenade launcher

Bad Omen, Void rocket launcher

True Prophecy, Kinetic hand cannon

Hoosegow, Arc rocket launcher

Widow’s Bite, Solar Sniper rifle

Gridskipper, Void pulse rifle

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.2, Arc submachine gun

Kairos Function armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Sweet Business

Sweet Business is a beautiful Exotic minigun that you can use in your Kinetic slot. Its Exotic perk, Payday, allows the weapon to hold 150 rounds, and provides great accuracy when it’s fired from the hip. The Business Time perk increases the weapon’s range and rate of fire when holding down the trigger. As a bonus, any Kinetic ammo you walk over will be instantly loaded into the clip if Business Time is active.

Sweet Business is fun as hell to use, but not exactly “meta.” You won’t be using this gun for Nightfalls, raids, or any other serious content. But it’s an absolute blast, and we recommend you pick it up just for having fun out in the world.

Gemini Jester

Gemini Jester is one of the Exotics added in Curse of Osiris. Its main Exotic perk is Misdirection. If you dodge near an enemy, you’ll disorient them, removing their radar if they’re a human player. This is a decent PvP Exotic if you’re sick of running the classics. Just beware that you need to be close to be effective.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Eternal Warrior

Eternal Warrior is a returning Titan helmet from Destiny. This time around, Eternal Warrior offers the Resolute intrinsic perk. When activating Fists of Havoc — the Striker Titan Super — you’ll gain an overshield.

This is a hard Exotic to place, especially before Arc 3.0. Activating your Super already gives you bonus defense, so an overshield would make you essentially invincible. If you play Striker in highly competitive PvP — like Trials of Osiris — this is a great helmet to wear when you don’t need anything else.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 68 total stats.

Claws of Ahamkara

The Claws of Ahamkara are Warlock gauntlets added in Destiny 2’s Warmind expansion. Their exotic perk, The Whispers, grants any Warlock that wears these gloves an extra melee charge. Warlocks have some pretty powerful melee abilities, so these are great gloves if you love getting up close with your enemies.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.