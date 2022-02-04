Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Feb. 4-8

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the EDZ. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out on the bluff overlooking the Winding Cove.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Telesto, Void fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Aeon Swift, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Aeon Safe, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Phoenix Protocol, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

True Prophecy, kinetic hand cannon

Seventh Seraph Carbine, kinetic auto rifle

The Last Dance, Arc sidearm

Wishbringer, Solar shotgun

Truthteller, Void grenade launcher

Honor’s Edge, Arc sword

Tomorrow’s Answer, Arc pulse rifle

Season of the Lost armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

Telesto

Telesto is a returning Exotic from Destiny, added back in during Curse of Osiris. This fan-favorite fusion rifle has two perks that make it special. First is Unplanned Reprieve. When you fire Telesto, the fusion rifle particles attach to the enemy and explode at a later time. Second, Harbinger’s Pulse causes multikills to reload your kinetic and energy weapons.

Telesto is easily one of the most fun weapons to use in Destiny 2. It’s very powerful in strikes and public events for clearing large groups of enemies or dealing with a single threat. But more importantly, Telesto simply feels Exotic every time you fire it. Don’t pass up the opportunity to add Telesto to your armory.

Aeon Swift

Aeon Swift is one of a trio of gauntlets, one for each class. The Swift variety belongs to the Hunters, and are actually quite powerful in endgame content like Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Aeon Swift doesn’t have an Exotic perk. Instead, it comes with a bonus, customizable mod slot. These mods give ammo, damage, or healing bonuses to your teammates, depending on which one you select. These are awesome for highly specialized builds, and in a group, it’s worth losing a “real” Exotic perk in order to aid your allies.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Aeon Safe

Like Aeon Swift for Hunters and Aeon Soul for Warlocks, Aeon Safe is a versatile endgame-focused Exotic for Titans.

Aeon Safe doesn’t have an Exotic perk. Instead, it offers a special Exotic mod slot that gives bonuses to nearby allies. It can help keep your Fireteam healthy, ensure they get ammo after Finishers, or even offer some bonus damage. On their own, these buffs aren’t necessarily worthwhile, but wearing them can make a big difference in group activities.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Phoenix Protocol

Phoenix Protocol is a powerful Warlock chest piece from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Battle-Hearth, which causes kills made in your Well of Radiance to refund Super energy. This is one of the best Warlock Exotics in the game. If you’re doing any kind of activity that involves a lot of killing, you’ll have your Well up far more often when wearing this.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.