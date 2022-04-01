Destiny 2 Xur location and items, April 1-5

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out in the Watcher’s Grave, standing on the big tree.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Tractor Cannon, Void heavy shotgun: 29 Legendary Shards

Oathkeeper, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Helm of Saint-14, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Contraverse Hold, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Hip-Fire Grip): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Subsistence): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Gnawing Hunger, Void auto rifle

Extraordinary Rendition, Kinetic submachine gun

Death Adder, Solar submachine gun

Wishbringer, Solar shotgun

IKELOS_SG_V1.0.2, Solar shotgun

The Swarm, Arc machine gun

Temptation’s Hook, Arc sword

Season of Arrivals armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Tractor Cannon

Tractor Cannon is an Exotic shotgun. Its Exotic perk, Repulsor Force, causes the weapon to fire powerful pulses that push enemies away from the user, suppress their abilities, and make them vulnerable to incoming damage. Its secondary perk, The Scientific Method, makes damaging opponents temporarily increase the weapon’s stats.

Tractor Cannon is a very powerful weapon in both PvP and PvE. It can instantly kill Guardians out of their Super, or help your Fireteam melt a boss. It’s also great for soloing difficult content, if you’re into that. If you don’t have this one yet, this is the perfect opportunity to pick it up.

Oathkeeper

Oathkeeper is a set of Exotic gauntlets from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Adamantine Brace, which lets you hold arrows at the perfect draw timing forever. These gauntlets have limited uses, but they’re perfect pickups for players who just want to run around and use bows in every activity. Bows have a sweet spot as soon as the arrow is ready. It’s called a perfect draw, and it makes the bow deal more damage or even activate unique perks. If you’re struggling to nail those, Oathkeeper will make sure you always do.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 46 total stats.

Helm of Saint-14

Another returning Destiny Exotic, the Helm of Saint-14 is useful in Destiny 2. Its Exotic perk, Starless Night, causes your Ward of Dawn to blind enemies who walk inside it. Guarding with Sentinel Shield will provide the same result.

The Ward of Dawn is now a very powerful option in Destiny 2, with the Weapons of Light buff increasing player damage. This is a great helmet if you want to keep you and your allies even safer than a normal Ward of Dawn. And it just happens to be one of the coolest-looking Exotics in Destiny 2.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Contraverse Hold

Contraverse Hold is a Warlock Exotic added in Forsaken. Its Exotic perk, Chaotic Exchanger, gives you bonus damage resistance while charging a Void grenade. Charged grenade hits refund a random amount of grenade energy each time damage is dealt. These are powerful Void Warlock gauntlets. If randomness hasn’t been kind to you, pick these up!

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.