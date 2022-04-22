Destiny 2 Xur location and items, April 22-26

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, standing on a bluff overlooking the Winding Cove.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Prometheus Lens, Solar trace rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

The Bombardiers, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Armamentarium, Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Getaway Artist, Warlock gloves: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Quickdraw): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Fourth Time’s The Charm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Seventh Seraph SI-2, Void sidearm

Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.2, Arc submachine gun

Wolftone Draw, Arc bow

Deafening Whisper, Void grenade launcher

Iota Draconis, Solar fusion rifle

Temptation’s Hook, Arc sword

Frozen Orbit, Void sniper rifle

Season of the Splicer armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Prometheus Lens

Prometheus Lens is an Exotic from Curse of Osiris. It used to be one of the most powerful weapons in all of Destiny 2, when a bug (now fixed) caused it to deal ludicrous damage in PvP. Prometheus Lens is still awesome for clearing out large crowds of enemies all at once.

The main perk, Prismatic Inferno, causes Prometheus Lens’ beam to grow in size the longer you hold down the trigger. This allows the trace rifle to deal considerable damage in a large area. The gun’s secondary ability, Flame Refraction, makes the first perk even better, allowing kills to return ammo back into the magazine. The more kills you get, the longer you can hold down the trigger and increase your area of damage. It’s a fun gun and definitely worth the Legendary Shards.

The Bombardiers

The Bombardiers are Year 3 Hunter legs with a silly and mostly useless perk — or rather, it used to be useless. Parting Gift leaves a bomb on the ground when the Hunter dodges, which then explodes and deals a bit of damage. While this previously didn’t do much, the bomb now changes based on your subclass, burning enemies with Solar, slowing enemies with Stasis, blinding targets with Arc, and suppressing targets with Void. This is a bizarre Exotic that’s potentially useful now, especially if you’re often in close quarters.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 58 total stats.

Armamentarium

The Armamentarium is a pretty simple chest piece. Its exotic perk is And Another Thing, which causes you to gain another grenade charge regardless of the subclass you’re using. This perk is great — or it would be if Striker Titans didn’t already have two grenades. The other Titan subclasses have far less powerful grenades, and better exotics in Hallowfire Heart and Mask of the Quiet One.

However, Armamentarium is still a great chest piece to grab if you don’t like those other exotics, or if you want to run the other Striker tree. If you like Titans and grenades, you should at least pick this one up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Getaway Artist

Getaway Artist is a new Warlock Exotic from Season of the Drifter. Its Exotic perk is Dynamic Duo. This perk lets you sacrifice your grenade in exchange for a powerful Arc turret that follows you around. Getaway Artist is a really fun and cool Warlock Exotic. If you don’t have it in your collection yet, you should definitely pick it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.