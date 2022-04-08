Destiny 2 Xur location and items, April 8-12

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, standing on a bluff overlooking the Winding Cove.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Crimson, Kinetic hand cannon: 29 Legendary Shards

Aeon Swift, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Ursa Furiosa, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Sunbracers, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Paracausal Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Cranial Spike): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Seventh Seraph Saw, Arc machine gun

Dire Promise, Kinetic hand cannon

Imperial Needle, Void combat bow

Widow’s Bite, Solar sniper rifle

Frozen Orbit, Void sniper rifle

Ignition Code, Kinetic grenade launcher

Wolftone Draw, Arc combat bow

Anti-Extinction armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Crimson

The Crimson hand cannon arrived in Destiny 2 with the Curse of Osiris expansion. However, Destiny players may recognize it as an offshoot of Red Death, a fan-favorite weapon from the original game. Crimson’s first exotic perk is Banned Weapon, which causes it to fire in three-round bursts. Its secondary perk. Cruel Remedy, causes Crimson kills to heal the player. If they’re precision kills, the magazine is instantly refilled.

Crimson is an awesome hand cannon, capable of some real destruction in the right hands. This is one of those weapons that players will either love or hate, depending on their preferences. If you enjoyed Red Death in the original Destiny or just love pulse rifles (which also fire in bursts), this is a great hand cannon.

Aeon Swift

Aeon Swift is one of a trio of gauntlets, one for each class. The Swift variety belongs to the Hunters, and are actually quite powerful in endgame content like Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Aeon Swift doesn’t have an Exotic perk. Instead, it comes with a bonus, customizable mod slot. These mods give ammo, damage, or healing bonuses to your teammates, depending on which one you select. These are awesome for highly specialized builds, and in a group, it’s worth losing a “real” Exotic perk in order to aid your allies.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Ursa Furiosa

Ursa Furiosa is a set of Exotic gauntlets from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Ursine Guard, which refunds Super energy when you block damage with Sentinel Shield. You also move faster with Sentinel Shield active. There was a time when these Exotics were dominant, but they’ve since been nerfed into being a bit underwhelming outside of content like GM Nightfalls. If you love running Sentinel Shield, or if these gauntlets are missing from your collection, pick them up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Sunbracers

Sunbracers are powerful Warlock exotics for the Solar subclasses. Their exotic perk is Helium Spirals, which increases the duration of solar grenades. Melee kills also grant unlimited solar grenades for a brief time. These gauntlets are extremely fun to use and can be pretty powerful in wave-based modes like Escalation Protocol — when grinding for Hive or solar kills — or the weekly Nightfall.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.