Destiny 2 Xur location and items, May 13-17

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, standing on a bluff overlooking the Winding Cove.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Cerberus+1, Solar scout rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Graviton Forfeit, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Synthoceps, Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Nezarac’s Sin, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here are the special Exotic weapons he’s selling:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Paracausal Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Cranial Spike): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Bite of the Fox, Kinetic sniper rifle

The Last Dance, Arc sidearm

Shattered Cipher, Void machine gun

Sojourner’s Tale, Solar shotgun

Gridskipper, Void pulse rifle

Farewell, Kinetic sidearm

Sorrow’s Verse, Arc auto rifle

Kairos Function armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Cerberus+1

Cerberus+1 is a strange Exotic added in Forsaken. It’s an auto rifle that fires four shots at once, and behaves more like an automatic shotgun with more range and less damage. Its main Exotic perk is Four-Headed Dog, which causes it to fire one bullet from each of the gun’s four barrels simultaneously. Spread Shot Package makes the gun far more accurate when you aim down your sights.

The gun also has a Catalyst, found randomly by killing enemies in the world, that adds the ability to hold the reload button for an even tighter spread made for close-range combat.

Cerberus+1 is one of Destiny 2’s wackiest weapons. It’s very fun to use if you can get accustomed to its generally inaccurate nature. So while it isn’t what we’d call “good,” it’s definitely worth picking up.

Graviton Forfeit

Graviton Forfeit is a Hunter helmet from Curse of Osiris. While it looks like a returning Exotic from Destiny, its Exotic perk, Vanishing Shadow, is completely different in Destiny 2. This perk increases the length of your invisibility skills, and causes your melee ability to recharge quickly while you’re invisible.

Graviton Forfeit is actually very powerful with the new “Way of the Wraith” tree, and will keep you invisible for a very long time. If you like being sneaky, pick up this helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Synthoceps

After a big change, Synthoceps will now buff melee damage and super damage by a flat amount for a full eight seconds after being surrounded by three or more enemies. This is potentially a very powerful Exotic now.

The Biotic Enhancements intrinsic perk offers “increased melee lunge range” as well as “improved melee and Super damage when surrounded.” These are one of the most powerful Titan Exotics in the game, and always benefit you for wearing them. If you don’t have these, buy them!

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Nezarec’s Sin

Nezarec’s Sin isn’t a particularly exciting Warlock helmet, but it’s very good. The main perk is Abyssal Extractors, which causes Void damage kills to recharge your ability energy — boring but effective. This includes Void damage from your subclass and from your energy or power weapons. If you ever play Voidwalker or have a Void weapon that you use all the time, pick up this great helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.