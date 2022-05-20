Destiny 2 Xur location and items, May 20-24

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in on Nessus, standing on a big tree overlooking the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Telesto, Void fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Gemini Jester, Hunter leg: 23 Legendary Shards

Actium War Rig, Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Verity’s Brow, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here are the special Exotic weapons he’s selling:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Outlaw): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Seventh Seraph SI-2, Void sidearm

Whispering Slab, Kinetic bow

Eternal Blazon, Arc scout rifle

Long Shadow, Kinetic sniper rifle

Widow’s Bite, Solar sniper rifle

Seventh Seraph Saw, Arc machine gun

Royal Entry, Void rocket launcher

Holdfast armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Telesto

Telesto is a returning Exotic from Destiny, added back in during Curse of Osiris. This fan-favorite fusion rifle has two perks that make it special. First is Unplanned Reprieve. When you fire Telesto, the fusion rifle particles attach to the enemy and explode at a later time. Second, Harbinger’s Pulse causes multikills to reload your kinetic and energy weapons.

Telesto is easily one of the most fun weapons to use in Destiny 2. It’s very powerful in strikes and public events for clearing large groups of enemies or dealing with a single threat. But more importantly, Telesto simply feels Exotic every time you fire it. Don’t pass up the opportunity to add Telesto to your armory.

Gemini Jester

Gemini Jester is one of the Exotics added in Curse of Osiris. Its main exotic perk is Misdirection. If you dodge near an enemy, you’ll disorient them, removing their radar if they’re a human player. This is a decent PvP exotic if you’re sick of running the classics. Just beware that you need to be close to be effective.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Actium War Rig

Actium War Rig is an extremely powerful Titan chest piece. Its exotic perk, Auto-loading Link, will constantly reload your auto rifles as you fire them. If you’re a fan of auto rifles — especially ones with larger-than-average magazines — this is an incredible exotic. When pairing Actium War Rig with the Sweet Business exotic auto rifle, the clip will refill with 10 rounds every few seconds, allowing the minigun to truly feel unique. If you ever use auto rifles, this chest piece is an absolute must-have.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Verity’s Brow

This Verity’s Brow Warlock helmet is fairly mediocre. Its exotic perk is The Fourth Magic, which causes your energy weapon kills to regenerate grenade energy for you and your nearby allies. This perk is fine and always useful. However, when compared to many of the other Warlock exotics out there — Crown of Tempests, Geomag Stabilizers, Chromatic Fire, etc. — there is almost no situation where this helmet is worth using.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.