Destiny 2 Xur location and items, June 10-14

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in The Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Two-Tailed Fox, Void/Solar rocket launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Fr0st-EE5, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Peregrine Greaves, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Eye of Another World, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Rangefinder): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Outlaw): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Whispering Slab, Kinetic bow

Imperial Needle, Void bow

Gridskipper, Void pulse rifle

Fractethyst, Stasis shotgun

Iota Draconis, Solar fusion rifle

Blast Battue, Arc grenade launcher

Stars in Shadow, Solar pulse rifle

Dead Orbit armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Two-Tailed Fox

Two-Tailed Fox is an Exotic rocket launcher from Forsaken. Its primary perk, Twintails, causes it to launch two rockets instead of one — both of which track targets. Its secondary perk is Play With Your Prey, which causes one rocket to deal burning Solar damage, and the other to suppress enemies with Void damage.

Two-Tailed Fox is a cool rocket launcher that’s interesting and unique to use. But its quality depends largely on how good rocket launchers are in a given season. And even then, there are usually better choices. If you want an Exotic that’s fun to use but isn’t going to be a mainstay in your arsenal, grab Two-Tailed Fox from Xur this week.

Fr0st-EE5

Fr0st-EE5 is a returning Exotic from Destiny. Its intrinsic perk is Rapid Cooldown. When sprinting, your dodge, melee, and grenade energy will rapidly recharge. Dodging will also increase your sprint speed.

Fr0st-EE5 has some fun perk design that feeds into itself in a neat way. The actual usefulness of the perk is a whole different question, however. Hunters have so many good Exotics that, even if Fr0st-EE5’s regeneration was incredible. These boots have gotten some strange love when farming for Nightfall weapons or speed running content. If you’re a Hunter main and you don’t have this yet, consider grabbing them from Xur.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 59 total stats.

Peregrine Greaves

Peregrine Greaves is a great Exotic for Titans who love to smash their knees into enemies at full speed. Its Exotic perk is Peregrine Strike, which causes all shoulder charge abilities to deal bonus damage if activated mid-air. The bonus damage from Peregrine Strike is no joke, and can take down Major enemies pretty easily. This is a great Titan Exotic that’s also really fun to use. If you ever play Titan, pick this up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Eye of Another World

The Cerebral Uplink perk on Eye of Another World will highlight targets for you and passively increase the regeneration of your grenade, melee, and Rift abilities. It’s one of the Warlocks’ best catch-all Exotics, and certainly worth picking up if you don’t have it yet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.