Destiny 2 Xur location and items, June 24-28

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in The Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Merciless, Solar fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Gwisin Vest, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Citan’s Ramparts, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Eye of Another World, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Moving Target): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Fourth Time’s The Charm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Gnawing Hunger, Void auto rifle

Seventh Seraph VY-7, Arc submachine gun

Eternal Blazon, Arc scout rifle

Toil and Trouble, Kinetic shotgun

Far Future, Solar sniper rifle

Tarantula, Arc linear fusion rifle

Stars in Shadow, Solar pulse rifle

Vanguard armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Merciless

There was a time when the Merciless fusion rifle was one of the best Exotics in Destiny 2. Its Exotic perk, Conserve Momentum, causes it to charge its fusion bursts faster for every nonlethal hit you strike. This still makes killing bosses very fast, but it’s outclassed by quite a few other weapons.

That said, Merciless can still be really fun to use in all kinds of content, especially any old-school stuff that survived the Beyond Light culling. It’s not any less powerful than it was in year 1 — in fact, it’s more so, since it’s in your energy slot now — but there are plenty of better weapons to choose from.

Gwisin Vest

Gwisin Vest is a Hunter chest from the Forsaken expansion. Its main perk, Roving Assassin, refunds Super energy after getting a kill and reentering stealth. This is a powerful PvP Exotic. Pick it up if you’d rather run and slash than Shadowshot players.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Citan’s Ramparts

Citan’s Ramparts is a Titan Exotic from Season of the Worthy. Its Exotic perk is Assault Barricade, which allows you and your allies to shoot through your Towering Barricade. However, it does make your Barricade much weaker and easier to break. It also lasts for less time. This Exotic is very powerful in PvP. If you’re a sniper in Trials, it’s worth picking up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 59 total stats.

Eye of Another World

The Cerebral Uplink perk on Eye of Another World will highlight targets for you and passively increase the regeneration of your grenade, melee, and Rift abilities. It’s one of the Warlock’s best catch-all Exotics, and certainly worth picking up if you don’t have it yet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.