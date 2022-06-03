Destiny 2 Xur location and items, June 3-7

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big Tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Coldheart, Arc trace rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Oathkeeper, Hunter gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Ashen Wake, Titan gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Astrocyte Verse, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Hip-Fire Grip): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Vorpal Weapon): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Long Shadow, Kinetic sniper rifle

Lonesome, Kinetic sidearm

False Promises, Kinetic auto rifle

Chrysura Melo, Solar auto rifle

Iota Draconis, Solar fusion rifle

Honor’s Edge, Arc sword

The Swarm, Arc machine gun

Substitutional Alloy armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Coldheart

Xur is finally selling Coldheart this week. This was a pre-order-exclusive gun when Destiny 2 first launched in 2017, and it became available to all when Curse of Osiris was released in December of that year. Coldheart is a trace rifle, meaning it fires in a constant beam. Its first Exotic perk, Cold Fusion, causes the Coldheart to fire in a beam made of Arc damage. Its secondary perk, Longest Winter, causes Coldheart to deal more and more damage the longer it remains on the same target.

Oathkeeper

Oathkeeper is a set of Exotic gauntlets from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Adamantine Brace, which lets you hold arrows at the perfect draw timing forever. These gauntlets have limited uses, but are perfect pickups for players that just want to run around and use bows in every activity. Bows have a sweet spot as soon as the arrow is ready. It’s called a perfect draw, and it makes the bow deal more damage or even activate unique perks. If you’re struggling to nail those, Oathkeeper will make sure you always do.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 59 total stats.

Ashen Wake

Ashen Wake was one of the new Exotics in Warmind. Its main Exotic perk is Bring the Heat, which causes the Fusion Grenades used by solar Titans to explode immediately on impact and travel faster in midair. This is a cool Exotic on paper, but it doesn’t actually add any damage to your grenades.

Ashen Wake is a hard sell for your single Exotic spot when other grenade-related Exotics like the Armamentarium exist. However, the effect is still fun to use, especially if you’re accustomed to more of the instant gratification that comes with the Striker’s Pulse Grenades. Pick these up if you’re a collector or hammer Titan enthusiast.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Astrocyte Verse

Astrocyte Verse is a Warlock helmet from Season of Opulence. Its Exotic perk is Move to Survive, which increases Blink frequency, distance, and weapon ready speed after Blinking back into existence. Your radar also stays active while you Blink. This Exotic is completely situational, depending on whether you like the Warlock’s Blink jump ability. Blink can be very powerful in PvP, making this helmet a must-have for Crucible Warlocks.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.