Destiny 2 Xur location and items, July 1-5

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in Watcher’s Grave.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Lord of Wolves, Solar shotgun: 29 Legendary Shards

Celestial Nighthawk, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

An Insurmountable Skullfort, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Storm of Tempests, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Opening Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Cold Denial, Kinetic pulse rifle

Farewell, Kinetic sidearm

Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Solar shotgun

Deafening Whisper, Void grenade launcher

Falling Guillotine, Void sword

The Third Axiom, Arc pulse rifle

Braytech armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Lord of Wolves

Lord of Wolves is a Forsaken shotgun. Its Exotic perk is Shrapnel Launcher, which causes the weapon to fire a burst of flaming shrapnel in a line. Its secondary perk is Release the Wolves. Holding the reload button activates an alternate fire mode for Lord of Wolves that fires double the ammunition with every trigger pull and deals bonus damage.

Lord of Wolves is a great shotgun in both PvE and PvP. A few years ago, it was so powerful that Bungie awarded an emblem to players who had to deal with it in PvP. Bungie has since nerfed the gun, but it’s still an interesting weapon to use in multiplayer or PvE.

Celestial Nighthawk

Celestial Nighthawk is one of the best Exotics in Destiny 2. Its main perk, Hawkeye Hack, causes Golden Gun to fire only one shot instead of three. However, this single shot does about six times the damage of the average Golden Gun. Players who love raiding or PvE in general should buy it. It’s exceptional for boss damage.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

An Insurmountable Skullfort

An Insurmountable Skullfort is an excellent PvE and PvP Exotic for Striker Titans. Its Transfusion Matrix perk will cause your melee ability kills to instantly trigger health regeneration as well as fully restore melee energy. If you’re a Titan player and you don’t have this yet, rectify that.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Crown of Tempests

Crown of Tempests is a pretty great Warlock Exotic, especially if you like Stormcaller. This helmet’s main perk, Conduction Tines, causes Arc ability kills to recharge your Arc abilities and increase the duration of your Stormtrance Super. If you don’t have this helmet for your Warlock, you should definitely consider picking it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.