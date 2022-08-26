Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Aug. 26-30

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Skyburner’s Oath, Solar scout rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Raiju’s Harness, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Eternal Warrior, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Aeon Soul, Warlock gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Paracausal Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Cranial Spike): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Seventh Seraph Carbine, Kinetic auto rifle

Chrysura Melo, Solar auto rifle

Wolftone Draw, Arc bow

Cartesian Coordinate, Solar fusion rifle

Iota Draconis, Solar fusion rifle

Tarantual, Arc linear fusion rifle

Frozen Orbit, Void sniper rifle

Gensym Knight armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Skyburner’s Oath

Skyburner’s Oath is an Exotic scout rifle modeled after the Cabal’s slug rifle. Its first Exotic perk is Slug Rifle, which causes the gun to become more powerful when you’re aiming down its sights and launch heat-seeking grenades when you fire from the hip. The second Exotic perk is For the Empire. This perk makes the gun fully automatic, deal extra damage to Cabal enemies and, most importantly, penetrate the shields of Phalanx enemies.

All of the perks around Skyburner’s Oath make it sound fantastic, but it’s a fairly mediocre weapon. However, it’s getting what sounds to be a major upgrade later this month, so it’s worth gambling on.

Raiju’s Harness

Raiju’s Harness is a Hunter Exotic chest piece with the perk Mobius Conduit. Mobius Conduit augments Whirlwind Guard, letting players deactivate the ability early. It also causes it to consume energy more slowly when not attacking and for guarding not to consume extra Super energy.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 58 total stats.

Eternal Warrior

Eternal Warrior is a returning Titan helmet from Destiny. This time around, Eternal Warrior offers the Resolute intrinsic perk. When activating Fists of Havoc — the Striker Titan Super — you’ll gain an overshield.

This is a hard Exotic to place, especially before Arc 3.0. Activating your Super already gives you bonus defense, so an overshield would make you essentially invincible. If you play Striker in highly competitive PvP — like Trials of Osiris — this is a great helmet to wear when you don’t need anything else.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Aeon Soul

Aeon Soul is a pair of Warlock gauntlets from Curse of Osiris. These Exotics recently got a rework and now work similarly to the Aeon Safe for Titans and Aeon Swift for Hunters. The Aeon Soul doesn’t actually have an Exotic perk. Players can apply powerful, unique mods that work to help them and their allies.

These mods are free and come in an additional mod slot. They’ll provide bonuses like faster reload for yourself when you get precision hits. They’ll also confer bonuses to your allies, like giving bonus energy when you stun a Champion. There are three unique mods to choose from, all with their own effects for you and your allies. The mods are the same for every Aeon Exotic.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.