Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Sept. 16-20

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in Watcher’s Grave.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Two-Tailed Fox, Void rocket launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Shards of Galanor, Hunter gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Hallowfire Heart, Titan chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Transversive Steps, Warlock legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week. Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Paracausal Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Cranial Spike): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and come from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards. Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Imperial Needle, Void bow

Iota Draconis, Solar fusion rifle

Interference VI, Arc grenade launcher

Ignition Code, Kinetic grenade launcher

Royale Chase, Void scout rifle

Lonesome, Kinetic sidearm

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Illicit Invader armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Two-Tailed Fox

Two-Tailed Fox is an Exotic rocket launcher released in the Forsaken expansion. Its primary perk, Twintails, causes it to launch two rockets instead of one — both of which track targets. Its secondary perk is Play With Your Prey, which causes one rocket to deal burning Solar damage and the other to suppress enemies with Void damage.

Two-Tailed Fox is a unique, interesting, and a blast to use, but its quality depends largely on how good rocket launchers are in a given season. And even then, there are usually better choices. If you want an Exotic that’s fun to use but isn’t going to be a mainstay in your arsenal, grab Two-Tailed Fox from Xur this week.

Shards of Galanor

The Shards of Galanor gauntlets are a shadow of what they once were, following some serious nerfs. Shards’ Exotic perk is Sharp Edges, which refunds Super energy depending on how many blades you hit with the Blade Barrage ability. The Super refund is capped, so you’ll never get the entire thing back. If you love Blade Barrage, it’s a great way to Super a bit more often when you’re playing Strikes or Crucible matches. If you’re a Hunter, don’t miss out on these gauntlets.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Hallowfire Heart

This is a pretty situational exotic chest piece. The main perk is Sunfire Furnace, which improves the recharge rate of your abilities when Hammer of Sol is charged. This exotic forces you to play Sunbreaker, which is great, since it’s probably the Titan class you’re using thanks to Hammer Strike.

Hallowfire Heart will only benefit you when you’re reserving your Super — it definitely takes some getting used to. This is one of our favorite Titan exotics nonetheless, and can be really powerful if you learn how to use it correctly.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Transversive Steps

Transversive Steps are the Warlock speedy boots, and they’re a very good catch-all Exotic. They come with an Exotic perk, Strange Protractor, that increases your sprint speed and automatically reloads your energy weapons. The reloading is secondary to just how powerful movement speed is in Destiny 2. Make sure to pick them up if you don’t have them yet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 59 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.