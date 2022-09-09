Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Sept. 9-13

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Colony, Void grenade launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Gwisin Vest, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

An Insurmountable Skullfort, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Skull of Dire Ahamkara, Warlock gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Paracausal Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Cranial Spike): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Gnawing Hunger, Void auto rifle

Chrysura Melo, Solar auto rifle

Empty Vessel, Solar grenade launcher

Jian 7 Rifle, Arc pulse rifle

First in, Last Out, Arc shotgun

Farewell, Kinetic sidearm

Temptation’s Hook, Arc sword

Righteous armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

The Colony

The Colony is a new grenade launcher introduced in the Curse of Osiris expansion. Its exotic perk, Insectoid Robot Grenades, causes missed shots to turn into little robots that track down nearby enemies. Its secondary perk, Serve the Colony, automatically reloads the clip if the weapon is stowed for a short period of time.

This gun is extremely fun to use and packs a punch in PvP. Like Sweet Business, Coldheart and a few other weapons in Destiny 2, The Colony really feels like it earns its exotic title. It’s unique and a blast to carry around with you on a regular basis. No matter what you enjoy doing in Destiny 2, Legendary Shards spent on The Colony will be Shards well spent.

Gwisin Vest

Gwisin Vest is a Hunter chest from the Forsaken expansion. Its main perk, Roving Assassin, refunds Super energy after getting a kill and reentering stealth. This is a powerful PvP Exotic. Pick it up if you’d rather run and slash than Shadowshot players.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

An Insurmountable Skullfort

An Insurmountable Skullfort is an excellent PvE and PvP Exotic for Striker Titans. Its Transfusion Matrix perk will cause your melee ability kills to instantly trigger health regeneration as well as fully restore melee energy. If you’re a Titan player and you don’t have this yet, rectify that.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

The Skull of Dire Ahamkara

The Skull of Dire Ahamkara is the Warlock helmet on offer this week. It’s a pretty good exotic — although nerfed in Year 3 — and can be devastating when used properly. Its exotic perk, Actual Grandeur, causes you to take very low damage while casting Nova Bomb — and your Nova Bomb kills grant Super Energy instantly.

If you can accurately place your Nova Bomb in a large group of enemies — in PvE or even PvP — you will refund quite a bit of super energy. If you like playing Voidwalker at all (especially with the new Void 3.0 changes), this is a great helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.