Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for March 10-14

Xur, the strange Exotic item seller and Agent of the Nine, is here again in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week

This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Cold Heart , Arc trace rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

, Arc trace rifle: 29 Legendary Shards Sealed Ahamkara Grasps , Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards Wormgod Caress , Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards Karnstein Armlets , Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Opening Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Opening Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Killing Wind): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Under Your Skin, Void bow

Blast Battue, Arc Heavy grenade launcher

Disparity, Stasis pulse rifle

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Enigmas’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Fire Fright, Kinetic auto rifle

Far Future, Solar sniper rifle

Righteous armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week:

COLDHEART

This was a pre-order-exclusive gun when Destiny 2 first launched in 2017, and became available to all when Curse of Osiris was released in December of that year. Coldheart is a trace rifle, meaning it fires in a constant beam. Its first exotic perk, Cold Fusion, causes the Coldheart to fire in a beam made of Arc damage. Its secondary perk, Longest Winter, causes Coldheart to deal more and more damage the longer it remains on the same target.

This weapon is super fun to use and can be pretty powerful in certain PvE situations, and you should pick it up if you missed it previously.

SEALED AHAMKARA GRASPS

The Sealed Ahamkara Grasps are new to Destiny 2 with 2018 expansion Warmind. Their signature perk is Nightmare Fuel, which causes you to completely reload your equipped weapon anytime you deal melee damage. This is a pretty powerful perk, especially in clutch situations. As with all things Hunter, there are always better options. However, these are certainly good enough to deserve your shards.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 59 total stats.

WORMGOD CARESS

Wormgod Caress is actually a campaign Exotic from Warmind, so almost everyone should have it, as long as they beat Xol with a Titan back in the day. Its exotic perk is Burning Fists, which causes melee kills to increase melee damage for a period of time. You can extend the duration of this effect with more melee kills.

These gauntlets are great if you enjoy playing up close. If you don’t have them yet, it’s recommended you buy Wormgod Caress from Xur this week.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

KARNSTEIN ARMLETS

The Karnstein Armlets are fun, powerful Warlock Exotics. The Exotic perk, Vampire’s Caress, will grant a large amount of health on a melee kill and also apply a heal over time to the player. Karnstein Armlets are must-have gauntlets for any Warlock player, especially as they are very useful in PvE and PvP. Do not let these pass you by if you don’t have them yet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.