Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for March 24-28

Xur, the strange Exotic item seller and Agent of the Nine, is here again in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week, March 24 to 28

This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

The Queenbreaker , Solar shotgun: 29 Legendary Shards

, Solar shotgun: 29 Legendary Shards Shinobu’s Vow , Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards Actium War Rig , Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards Verity’s Brow , Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Rangefinder): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Rangefinder): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Moving Target): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

No Reprieve, Stasis shotgun

Blood Feud, Stasis submachine gun

Thoughtless, Stasis sniper rifle

Hollow Words, Arc fusion rifle

IKELOS_SR_V1.0.3, Solar sniper rifle

Fire and Forget, Stasis linear fusion rifle

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Season of the Haunted armor Set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week, March 17 to 21:

THE QUEENBREAKER

The Queenbreaker is an Exotic from Destiny 2: Forsaken, and is a remake of the Queenbreaker’s Bow Exotic from Destiny. It’s an Arc linear fusion rifle with a choice between two kinds of zooms. The Marksman Sights increase Charge Time, zoom, and damage; the Combat Sights reduce Charge Time and increase Handling. The Exotic perk is Wire Rifling, which causes the bolts from the gun to blind targets.

The Queenbreaker can be very powerful in any PvP environment. Even with the Combat Sights, it can quickly kill a Guardian in a single shot from far away. In PvE, this weapon is decent, but far down on the Exotic heavy weapon food chain. You should pick up The Queenbreaker if you don’t have it yet.

SHINOBU’S VOW

Shinobu’s Vow are gauntlets added in Curse of Osiris. Their exotic perk, New Tricks, improves your Skip Grenade and grants you an extra Skip Grenade charge. The worth of this exotic comes down to personal preference. Anything that gives you an extra grenade charge is great. If you like playing Arcstrider and prefer using a grenade-boosting exotic rather than the Raiden Flux chest piece, pick up these gauntlets. If that doesn’t apply to you, skip it.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Actium War Rig is an extremely powerful Titan chest piece. Its exotic perk, Auto-loading Link, will constantly reload your auto rifles as you fire them. If you’re a fan of auto rifles — especially ones with larger-than-average magazines — this is an incredible exotic. When pairing Actium War Rig with the Sweet Business exotic auto rifle, the clip will refill with 10 rounds every few seconds, allowing the minigun to truly feel unique. If you ever use auto rifles, this chest piece is an absolute must-have.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

VERITY’S BROW

This Verity’s Brow Warlock helmet is fairly mediocre. Its exotic perk is The Fourth Magic, which causes your energy weapon kills to regenerate grenade energy for you and your nearby allies. This perk is fine and always useful. However, when compared to many of the other Warlock exotics out there — Crown of Tempests, Geomag Stabilizers, Chromatic Fire, etc. — there is almost no situation where this helmet is worth using.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.