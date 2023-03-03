Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for March 3-7

Xur, the strange Exotic item seller and Agent of the Nine, is here again in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week

This week, you’ll find Xur on the EDZ. Specifically, he is hanging out in the Winding Cove on the cliff overlooking the Ketch.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Trinity Ghoul , Arc bow: 29 Legendary Shards

, Arc bow: 29 Legendary Shards Knucklehead Radar , Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Synthoceps , Titan arm: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan arm: 23 Legendary Shards Claws of Ahamkara , Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

IKELOS_HC_V1.0.3, Void hand cannon

Disparity, Stasis pulse rifle

Extraordinary Rendition, Kinetic submachine gun

Iota Draconis, Solar fusion rifle

First in, Last out, Arc shotgun

Interference VI, Arc heavy grenade launcher

Lonesome, Kinetic sidearm

Future War Cult armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week:

Trinity Ghoul

Trinity Ghoul is a bow from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Split Electron, which causes the arrow fired to split into three. When you get a precision kill with Trinity Ghoul, you’ll charge the next arrow with electricity, thanks to the Lightning Rod perk. Charged arrows chain electricity to enemies. Its Catalyst, which causes any Arc damage to activate Lightning Rod, makes it a force to be reckoned with.

Trinity Ghoul is not only one of the best bows in Destiny 2, but one of the best weapons, full stop, in the game — make sure to buy it this week.

KNUCKLEHEAD RADAR

Knucklehead Radar is a powerful PvP Hunter helmet. Its exotic perk, Upgraded Sensor Pack, will constantly provide you with radar, even while aiming down sights. This is a great helmet in PvP or Trials, where your radar is extremely important. However, MIDA Multi-Tool and Ace of Spades have a similar perk, which could make the helmet redundant depending on the loadout you’re using. For that reason, it’s not as powerful as something like Foetracer. If you don’t have this helmet yet, pick it up and keep it with you for PvP emergencies.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

SYNTHOCEPS

After a big change, Synthoceps will now buff melee damage and super damage by a flat amount for a full eight seconds after being surrounded by three or more enemies. This is potentially a very powerful Exotic now.

The Biotic Enhancements intrinsic perk offers “increased melee lunge range” as well as “improved melee and Super damage when surrounded.” These are one of the most powerful Titan Exotics in the game, and always benefit you for wearing them. If you don’t have these, buy them!

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

CLAWS OF AHAMKARA

The Claws of Ahamkara are Warlock gauntlets added in Destiny 2’s Warmind expansion. Their exotic perk, The Whispers, grants any Warlock that wears these gloves an extra melee charge. Warlocks have some pretty powerful melee abilities, so these are great gloves if you love getting up close with your enemies.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.