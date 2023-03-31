Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for March 31-April 4

Xur, the strange Exotic item seller and Agent of the Nine, is here again in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week, March 31 to April 4

This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out in the Winding Cove on the cliff overlooking the Ketch.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Trinity Ghoul , Arc bow: 29 Legendary Shards

, Arc bow: 29 Legendary Shards Gwisin Vest , Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards One-Eyed Mask , Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Apotheosis Veil , Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Moving Target): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

True Prophecy, Kinetic hand cannon

Cold Denial, Kinetic pulse rifle

Tears of Contrition, Solar scout rifle

Ignition Code, Kinetic grenade launcher

Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Solar shotgun

Corsair’s Wrath, Solar linear fusion rifle

Class-based Sword, Crown-Splitter (Titan), Eternity’s Edge (Warlock), Quickfang (Hunter)

Sovereign armor Set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week, March 17 to 21:

TRINITY GHOUL

Trinity Ghoul is a bow from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Split Electron, which causes the arrow fired to split into three. When you get a precision kill with Trinity Ghoul, you’ll charge the next arrow with electricity, thanks to the Lightning Rod perk. Charged arrows chain electricity to enemies. Its Catalyst, which causes any Arc damage to activate Lightning Rod, makes it a force to be reckoned with.

Trinity Ghoul is not only one of the best bows in Destiny 2, but one of the best weapons, full stop, in the game — make sure to buy it this week.

GWISIN VEST

Gwisin Vest is a Hunter chest from the Forsaken expansion. Its main perk, Roving Assassin, refunds Super energy after getting a kill and reentering stealth. This is a powerful PvP Exotic. Pick it up if you’d rather run and slash than Shadowshot players.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

ONE-EYED MASK

One-Eyed Mask is a Titan helmet from Forsaken, and it used to be one of the best PvP Exotics in the game. Its Exotic perk is Vengeance. When enemies deal damage to you, you’ll mark them. Killing marked targets gives you an Overshield and increases damage for a short time. This helmet is very good — even after its many nerfs. You should pick it up if you ever intend to play PvP with your Titan.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

APOTHEOSIS VEIL

Apotheosis Veil is a returning exotic in Destiny 2, re-added in the Warmind expansion. When activating your Super, your health, grenade, Rift, and melee energy will all instantly refill. Nearby allies also regenerate some of their class ability energy. This helmet is fine, at best. There are so many good Warlock exotics out there that we’re honestly unsure when this helmet would ever be your best bet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.