Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for June 30-July 4

Xur, the strange Exotic item seller and Agent of the Nine, is here again in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week

This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the giant tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Crimson , Kinetic hand cannon: 29 Legendary Shards

, Kinetic hand cannon: 29 Legendary Shards Orpheus Rig , Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards Helm of Saint-14 , Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Nezarec’s Sin , Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Outlaw): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

True Prophecy, Kinetic hand cannon

Seventh Seraph SI-2, Void sidearm

Extraordinary Rendition, Kinetic submachine gun

Sweet Sorrow, Arc auto rifle

Judgement of Kelgorath, Solar glaive

Corsair’s Wrath, Solar trace rifle

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Lightkin armor set

Xur’s items drop at a 1600 power level.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week:

Crimson

The Crimson hand cannon arrived in Destiny 2 with the Curse of Osiris expansion. However, Destiny players may recognize it as an offshoot of Red Death, a fan-favorite weapon from the original game. Crimson’s first Exotic perk is Banned Weapon, which causes it to fire in three-round bursts. Its secondary perk. Cruel Remedy, causes Crimson kills to heal the player. If they’re precision kills, the magazine is instantly refilled.

Crimson is an awesome hand cannon, capable of some real destruction in the right hands. This is one of those weapons that players will either love or hate, depending on their preferences. If you enjoyed Red Death in the original Destiny or just love pulse rifles (which also fire in bursts), this is a great hand cannon.

Orpheus Rig

Orpheus Rig can be one of the most useful Exotics in the game, even if it’s been nerfed a few times. Its main perk, Uncanny Arrows, generates additional Super energy for each enemy tethered with Shadowshot. The Moebius Quiver variant also gains more shots. With Orpheus Rig, a well-placed Hunter Super can quickly start regenerating your Super meter. This is helpful in a few different endgame scenarios, including Nightfalls and Raids. If you like Nightstalker, you have to get these legs.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 59 total stats.

Helm of Saint-14

Another returning Destiny Exotic, the Helm of Saint-14 is useful in Destiny 2. Its Exotic perk, Starless Night, causes your Ward of Dawn to blind enemies who walk inside it. Guarding with Sentinel Shield will provide the same result.

The Ward of Dawn is now a very powerful option in Destiny 2, with the Weapons of Light buff increasing player damage. This is a great helmet if you want to keep you and your allies even safer than a normal Ward of Dawn. And it just happens to be one of the coolest-looking Exotics in Destiny 2.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Nezarec’s Sin

Nezarec’s Sin isn’t a particularly exciting Warlock Exotic, but it’s very good. The main perk is Abyssal Extractors, which causes Void damage kills to recharge your ability energy — boring but effective. This includes Void damage from your subclass and from your energy or power weapons. If you ever play Voidwalker or have a Void weapon that you use all the time, pick up this great helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.