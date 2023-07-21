Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for July 21-25

Xur, the strange Exotic item seller and Agent of the Nine, is fickle as ever in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week

This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back steps in The Hangar.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Black Talon , Void sword: 29 Legendary Shards

, Void sword: 29 Legendary Shards Lucky Pants , Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards Synthoceps , Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards Getaway Artist , Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Moving Target): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Moving Target): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Nature of the Beast, Arc hand cannon

Disparity, Stasis pulse rifle

Tears of Contrition, Kinetic scout rifle

Iota Draconis, Solar fusion rifle

Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Solar shotgun

Threaded Needle, Void trace rifle

Crown Splitter, Void sword

Tusked Allegiance armor set

Xur’s items drop at a 1600 power level.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week:

Black Talon

Black Talon is a powerful Exotic sword from the Forsaken expansion. Its Exotic perk, Crow’s Wings, allows it to fire a Void projectile after two subsequent heavy attacks. Its trait, Tireless Blade, regenerates ammo on certain powerful attack kills.

Black Talon is a very powerful sword right now. Adding a ranged attack to a sword takes away a lot of the weapon type’s usual danger. Instead of slamming your blade into enemies in their face, you can blast at them from a safe distance. If you don’t have Black Talon, you should add it to your collection.

Lucky Pants

Lucky Pants are very powerful in select situations. Their Exotic perk, Illegally Modded Holster, allows you to ready hand cannons very quickly, and it also increases accuracy and for your first shot. You also get bonus damage for Kinetic hand cannons if they’re fully reloaded when you ready them. For certain hand cannon builds — like any with the Malfeasance hand cannon — these boots are incredible. But they do require using a hand cannon, so they’re very meta dependent.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Synthoceps

Synthoceps buff melee damage and super damage by a flat amount while you’re surrounded by three or more enemies. This is a very powerful Exotic in PvE.

The Biotic Enhancements intrinsic perk offers “increased melee lunge range” as well as “improved melee and Super damage when surrounded.” These are one of the most powerful Titan Exotics in the game, and always benefit you for wearing them. If you don’t have these, buy them!

Xur’s roll this week comes with 70 total stats.

Getaway Artist

Getaway Artist is a Warlock Exotic from Season of the Drifter. Its Exotic perk is Dynamic Duo. This perk lets you sacrifice your grenade in exchange for a powerful Arc turret that follows you around. Getaway Artist is a really fun and cool Warlock Exotic. If you don’t have it in your collection yet, you should definitely pick it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.