Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for July 7-11

Xur, the strange Exotic item seller and Agent of the Nine, is fickle as ever in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week

This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back steps in The Hangar.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Coldheart , Arc Trace Rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

, Arc Trace Rifle: 29 Legendary Shards Wormhusk Crown , Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Stronghold , Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards Wings of Sacred Dawn , Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Vorpal Weapon): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Whispering Slab, Kinetic bow

Cold Denial, Kinetic pulse rifle

Extraordinary Rendition, Kinetic submachine gun

Fractethyst, Stasis shotgun

Path of Least Resistance, Arc trace rifle

Hoosegow, Arc rocket launcher

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Ketchkiller armor set

Xur’s items drop at a 1600 power level.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week:

Coldheart

This was a pre-order-exclusive gun when Destiny 2 first launched in 2017, and became available to all when Curse of Osiris was released in December of that year. Coldheart is a trace rifle, meaning it fires in a constant beam. Its first exotic perk, Cold Fusion, causes the Coldheart to fire in a beam made of Arc damage. Its secondary perk, Longest Winter, causes Coldheart to deal more and more damage the longer it remains on the same target.

This weapon is super fun to use and can be pretty powerful in certain PvE situations, and you should pick it up if you missed it previously.

Wormhusk Crown

Wormhusk Crown is one of the campaign Exotics from Warmind, so you may already have a good roll from 2018. But with the Warmind campaign gone, the easiest way to get a new roll is to buy it from Xur this week. The Exotic perk is Burning Souls, which heals you after dodging.

This is a very powerful helmet in the Crucible. If you’re a PvP player, you should pick this up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Stronghold

These gauntlets have the Exotic perk Clenched Fist, where your sword gets maximum guard stats while you use it and also causes you to take reduced damage while guarding. Damaging enemies shortly after blocking damage will heal you.

This Exotic’s usefulness is heavily dependent on how useful swords are in the current meta. But when swords are good, this is a very powerful Exotic to have on your Titan, so it’s worth picking up for a rainy day.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Wings of Sacred Dawn

Wings of Sacred Dawn is one of the weirdest looking Exotics in all of Destiny 2. Its Exotic perk, Tome of Sacred Dawn, allows you to hover while aiming in the air, keeping you suspended for a short period of time. The more weapon hits you get while floating, the longer you stay up. This Exotic also heavily modifies the Airborne Effectiveness stat for weapons while you’re wearing it.

Dawnblade is quite powerful, which makes this Exotic a ton of fun to use. If you like floating in the air and flinging fire, check this Exotic out.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.