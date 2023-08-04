Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for Aug. 4-8

Xur, the strange Exotic item seller and Agent of the Nine, is fickle as ever in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor pieces and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week

This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the massive tree in the Watcher's Grave.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Merciless , Solar fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

, Solar fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards Shinobu’s Vow , Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards ACD/0 Feedback Fence , Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards Crown of Tempests , Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: Free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Moving Target): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Moving Target): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Subsistence): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weaponry) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Wolftone Draw, Arc bow

Jian 7 Rifle, Arc pulse rifle

Seventh Seraph VY-7, Arc submachine gun

Explosive Personality, Solar grenade launcher

Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Solar shotgun

Threaded Needle, Void trace rifle

Gnawing Hunger, Void auto rifle

Praefectus armor set

Xur’s items drop at a 1600 power level.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week:

Merciless

Merciless Exotic fusion rifle is great for single-target damage in Destiny 2. Its Exotic perk, Conserve Momentum, causes it to charge its fusion bursts faster for every non-lethal hit you strike. Its intrinsic perk is Impetus, which gives the gun a massive, temporary boost in damage if you reload after getting a kill — like an Exotic version of the Kill-clip perk.

Merciless is especially good at taking on bosses with long damage phases during which you might otherwise run out of power ammo. If you’re able to activate Impetus during a boss battle (usually by killing one of their many minions) and use it on said boss, you’ll see your damage numbers skyrocket.

Shinobu’s Vow

Shinobu’s Vow are gauntlets added in Curse of Osiris. Their exotic perk, New Tricks, improves your Skip Grenade and grants you an extra Skip Grenade charge. The worth of this exotic comes down to personal preference. Anything that gives you an extra grenade charge is great. If you like playing Arcstrider and prefer using a grenade-boosting exotic rather than the Raiden Flux chest piece, pick up these gauntlets. If that doesn’t apply to you, skip it.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 68 total stats.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence

The Titan Exotics are the ACD/0 Feedback Fence. These gauntlets have the Exotic perk Fury Conductors, which causes melee kills to build up energy. When you get hit with a melee attack, you release that energy in an explosion. Feedback Fence got a buff recently, making these gauntlets pretty useful in the Crucible.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Crown of Tempests

Crown of Tempests is a pretty great Warlock Exotic, especially if you like Stormcaller. This helmet’s main perk, Conduction Tines, causes Arc ability kills to recharge your Arc abilities and increase the duration of your Stormtrance Super. If you don’t have this helmet for your Warlock, you should definitely consider picking it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.