What time does Destiny 2: Into the Light release?

Into the Light is a sizable content update for Destiny 2, intended to bridge the gap between Season of the Wish and the upcoming Final Shape expansion.

Into the Light includes new modes, the return of some of the game’s most beloved weapons, new PvP maps, and reprised versions of the best missions in Destiny history. And, best of all, it’s all free.

Here’s when Destiny 2: Into the Light releases in your time zone and what’s coming in the update.

What time does Destiny 2: Into the Light start?

Destiny 2: Into the Light starts at the weekly reset, 10 a.m. PDT, on Tuesday, April 9. Here’s when that is in your time zone:

10 a.m. PDT for the West Coast of North America

1 p.m. EDT for the East Coast of North America

6 p.m. BST for the U.K.

7 p.m. CEST for Western Europe/Paris

2 a.m. JST on April 10 for Tokyo

While Bungie’s updates are always scheduled to go out at the weekly reset time on Tuesdays, it’s worth mentioning that Destiny 2 typically has a long queue on update days, so most players won’t get in until 30 minutes to an hour after the update goes live.

What’s new in Destiny 2: Into the Light?

Bungie has told players a lot more about Into the Light than it does for most other Destiny 2 updates, like seasons. Over the course of three livestreams in March and April, Bungie detailed four big additions coming to the game with Into the Light: