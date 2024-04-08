What time does Destiny 2: Into the Light release?

Into the Light is a sizable content update for Destiny 2, intended to bridge the gap between Season of the Wish and the upcoming Final Shape expansion.
Into the Light includes new modes, the return of some of the game’s most beloved weapons, new PvP maps, and reprised versions of the best missions in Destiny history. And, best of all, it’s all free.
Here’s when Destiny 2: Into the Light releases in your time zone and what’s coming in the update.
What time does Destiny 2: Into the Light start?
Destiny 2: Into the Light starts at the weekly reset, 10 a.m. PDT, on Tuesday, April 9. Here’s when that is in your time zone:
- 10 a.m. PDT for the West Coast of North America
- 1 p.m. EDT for the East Coast of North America
- 6 p.m. BST for the U.K.
- 7 p.m. CEST for Western Europe/Paris
- 2 a.m. JST on April 10 for Tokyo
While Bungie’s updates are always scheduled to go out at the weekly reset time on Tuesdays, it’s worth mentioning that Destiny 2 typically has a long queue on update days, so most players won’t get in until 30 minutes to an hour after the update goes live.
What’s new in Destiny 2: Into the Light?
Bungie has told players a lot more about Into the Light than it does for most other Destiny 2 updates, like seasons. Over the course of three livestreams in March and April, Bungie detailed four big additions coming to the game with Into the Light:
- Onslaught is a new, horde-inspired mode. Players have been begging for this kind of mode for years, and what Bungie has described certainly seems like it could deliver. You’ll get dropped into the Last City (including on maps like Midtown) and be able to earn currency to place defenses around the map.
- The Brave Arsenal is your reward for participating in Onslaught. The arsenal is a collection of 12 of the game’s most beloved weapons, brought back to Destiny 2 with a new paint job and set of perks — from The Recluse to The Mountaintop to Midnight Coup. You’ll be able to earn special editions of these guns between April 9 and The Final Shape’s release on June 4.
- Destiny 2’s first PvP map pack is coming to the game with Into the Light. Bungie showed off all three maps during a livestream on April 2, with one taking place on the light-infused pyramid that the Root of Nightmares raid takes place on, one taking place on Neomuna, and another on Europa.
- Whisper of the Worm and Zero Hour are finally back in Destiny 2. Both of these original Exotic missions will bring their respective guns — Whisper of the Worm and Outbreak Perfected, respectively — into the game as craftable weapons. Bungie also promised new secrets and ships for players to collect. Whisper of the Worm will launch alongside Into the Light on April 9, while the Zero Hour reprisal won’t happen until May.
