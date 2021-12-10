Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Dec. 10-14

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in Nessus, standing on a tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Wardcliff Coil, Arc rocket launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Orpheus Rig, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Citan’s Ramparts, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Skull of Dire Ahamkara, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Escape Velocity, Kinetic submachine gun

Seventh Seraph Officer’s Revolver, Kinetic hand cannon

Nature of the Beast, Arc hand cannon

Distant Tumulus, Solar sniper

Long Shadow, Kinetic sniper

Falling Guillotine, Void sword

Bite of the Fox, Kinetic sniper

Dead Orbit armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

The Wardcliff Coil

The Wardcliff Coil is one of the most fun and unique guns in Destiny 2. Its first exotic perk is Mad Scientist, which causes the Wardcliff Coil to fire a volley of rockets. The secondary perk, Mechanized Autoloader, automatically reloads the magazine when the user walks over heavy ammo.

This rocket launcher is hard to aim, requiring some kind of strange sweeping motion to shoot the rockets where you want them to land. But the effort is worth it, and the Catalyst for Wardcliff will tighten the spread if you get lucky enough to pick it up. In Nightfalls and Public Events, the Wardcliff Coil can decimate groups of enemies in an instant. If you don’t have this gun, grab it before Xur goes away this week.

Orpheus Rig

Orpheus Rig can be one of the most useful Exotics in the game, even if it’s been nerfed a few times. Its main perk, Uncanny Arrows, generates additional Super energy for each enemy tethered with Shadowshot. The Moebius Quiver variant also gains more shots. With Orpheus Rig, a well-placed Hunter Super can quickly start regenerating your Super meter. This is helpful in a few different endgame scenarios, including Nightfalls and Raids. If you like Nightstalker, you have to get these legs.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Citan’s Ramparts

Citan’s Ramparts is a Titan Exotic from Season of the Worthy. Its Exotic perk is Assault Barricade, which allows you and your allies to shoot through your Towering Barricade. However, it does make your Barricade much weaker and easier to break. It also lasts for less time. This Exotic is very powerful in PvP. If you’re a sniper in Trials, it’s worth picking up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

The Skull of Dire Ahamkara is the Warlock helmet on offer this week. It’s a pretty good exotic — although it got nerfed in Year 3 — and it can be devastating when used properly. Its exotic perk, Actual Grandeur, causes you to take very low damage while casting Nova Bomb — and kills from your Nova Bomb grant Super energy instantly.

If you can accurately place your Nova Bomb in a large group of enemies — in PvE or even PvP — you will refund quite a bit of Super energy. If you like playing Voidwalker at all, this is a great helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.