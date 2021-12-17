Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Dec. 17-21

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, standing on a a bluff overlooking the Winding Cove.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Graviton Lance, Void pulse rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Shards of Galanor, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Lion Rampant, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Lunafaction Boots, Warlock legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Escape Velocity, Kinetic submachine gun

The Last Dance, Arc sidearm

Cold Denial, Kinetic pulse rifle

Toil and Trouble, Kinetic shotgun

First In Last Out, Arc shotgun

Falling Guillotine, Void sword

Royal Entry, Void rocket launcher

Season of the Hunt armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

Graviton Lance

Graviton Lance’s Exotic perk is Black Hole, which causes the gun to only fire two bullets: one with low damage and the other with high damage. The second perk, Cosmology, causes kills with Graviton Lance to make the enemy explode and spawn void missiles that seek targets. This can cause a chain reaction of explosions, which can be extremely powerful in certain situations.

Graviton Lance has been one of Destiny 2’s best and worst Exotics at different points. Currently, it’s not great, but you never know when the scales will tip again — plus it’s a super unique weapon, no matter how powerful it is. If you don’t have Graviton Lance, grab it from Xur this week.

Shards of Galanor

Shards of Galanor is a shadow of what it once was, after some serious nerfs. Shards’ Exotic perk is Sharp Edges, which refunds Super energy depending on how many blades you hit with Blade Barrage. The Super refund is capped, so you’ll never get the entire thing back. If you love Blade Barrage, it’s a great way to Super a bit more every Strike or Crucible match you play. If you’re a Hunter, don’t miss out on these gauntlets.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Lion Rampant

Lion Rampant is a great Exotic to have in specific situations. Its main perk is Jump Jets, which provides additional aerial mobility and now gives more accurate hip firing while in the air. That may not sound like much (and it isn’t, in most cases), but some players swear by these in PvP and some jumping activities like the Gauntlet or the Reactor Room. Pick these up and keep them around; you never know when you’ll need a more accurate jump.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Lunafaction Boots

Lunafaction Boots are very powerful Warlock Exotic boots, and they have been since the original Destiny 2. Their Exotic perk is Alchemical Etchings. This perk grants a reload speed increase while standing in a Lunafaction-empowered Rift. This Exotic got hit hard in Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, but it’s still very good.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 68 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.