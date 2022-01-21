Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Jan. 21-25

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, standing on a tree overlooking the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Telesto, Void fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

St0mp-EE5, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Wormgod Caress, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Phoenix Protocol, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Seventh Seraph SI-2, Void sidearm

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Wishbringer, Solar shotgun

Toil and Trouble, Kinetic shotgun

Interference VI, Arc grenade launcher

Stars in Shadow, Solar pulse rifle

Opulent armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

Telesto

Telesto is a returning Exotic from Destiny, added back in during Curse of Osiris. This fan-favorite fusion rifle has two perks that make it special. First is Unplanned Reprieve. When you fire Telesto, the fusion rifle particles attach to the enemy and explode at a later time. Second, Harbinger’s Pulse causes multikills to reload your kinetic and energy weapons.

Telesto is easily one of the most fun weapons to use in Destiny 2. It’s very powerful in strikes and public events for clearing large groups of enemies or dealing with a single threat. But more importantly, Telesto simply feels Exotic every time you fire it. Don’t pass up the opportunity to add Telesto to your armory.

St0mp-EE5

St0mp-EE5 is a powerful traversal Exotic for Hunters. The Exotic perk, Hydraulic Boosters, increases slide and sprint speed, as well as jump height. This Exotic is very strong in all kinds of situations. In PvE content, it can be great for getting where you need to go quickly. In PvP, it’s a perfect exotic to disorient foes and get to unexpected places quickly.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Wormgod Caress

Wormgod Caress is actually a campaign Exotic from Warmind, so almost everyone who was playing at that time probably already has it. Its exotic perk is Burning Fists, which causes melee kills to increase melee damage for a period of time. You can extend the duration of this effect with more melee kills.

These gauntlets are great if you enjoy playing up close. If you don’t have them yet, buy Wormgod Caress from Xur this week.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Phoenix Protocol

Phoenix Protocol is a powerful Warlock chest piece from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Battle-Hearth, which causes kills made in your Well of Radiance to refund Super energy. This is one of the best Warlock Exotics in the game. If you’re doing any kind of activity that involves a lot of killing, you’ll always have your Well of Radiance up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.