Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Feb. 11-15

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the EDZ. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on a big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Graviton Lance, Void pulse rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Raspberry, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Mask of the Quiet One, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Winter’s Guile, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Gnawing Hunger, Void auto rifle

Cold Denial, Kinetic pulse rifle

The Last Dance, Arc sidearm

Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Solar shotgun

Ikelos_SR_V1.0.2, Solar sniper rifle

Temptation’s Hook, Arc sword

The Third Axiom, Arc pulse rifle

Titan planetary armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

Graviton Lance

Graviton Lance’s Exotic perk is Black Hole, which causes the gun to only fire two bullets: one with low damage and the other with high damage. The second perk, Cosmology, causes Graviton Lance kills to make the enemy explode and spawn void missiles that seek targets. This can cause a chain reaction of explosions, which can be extremely powerful in certain situations.

Graviton Lance has been one of Destiny 2’s best and worst Exotics at different points. Currently, it’s not great, but you never know when the scales will tip again — plus, it’s a super unique weapon, no matter how powerful it is. If you don’t have Graviton Lance, grab it from Xur this week.

Lucky Raspberry

The Hunter Exotic this week is Lucky Raspberry. The main perk here is Probability Matrix, which enhances your Arc Bolt grenade, giving it a chance to reset after dealing damage and causing it to chain more effectively. The cooldown is also reset on a full chain. This chest piece is pretty mediocre compared to other Hunter Exotics — although some players love it.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Mask of the Quiet One

Mask of the Quiet One is a mediocre Titan Exotic in both PvP and PvE. Its exotic perk, Dreaded Visage, grants energy for your grenade, melee, and class ability each time you take damage. Kills with Void abilities instantly trigger your health regeneration. While this helmet is best used with Sentinel, you’ll get the extra energy on damage regardless of your subclass. If you’re going to be taking a lot of damage, this is a decent Exotic to throw on, and it might find a new life with Void 3.0.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Winter’s Guile

Winter’s Guile is a pretty subpar Exotic. The Warlord’s Sigil perk increases your melee damage after a melee kill. As you might imagine, this is very situational and rarely useful. Don’t worry about these unless you’re trying to fill out your collection.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.