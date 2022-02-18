Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Feb. 18-21

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out on a big bluff looking over the Winding Cove.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Trinity Ghoul, Arc bow: 29 Legendary Shards

Graviton Forfeit, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Citan’s Ramparts, Titan gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Astrocyte Verse, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Nature of the Beast, Arc sidearm

Wishbringer, Solar shotgun

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver, Kinetic hand cannon

Long Shadow, Kinetic sniper rifle

Interference VI, Arc grenade launcher

Stars in Shadow, Solar pulse rifle

Crucible armor set

Xur’s items drop at a similar power level as your character.

Trinity Ghoul

Trinity Ghoul is a bow from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Split Electron, which causes the arrow fired to split into three. When you get a precision kill with Trinity Ghoul, you’ll charge the next arrow with electricity, thanks to the Lightning Rod perk. Charged arrows chain electricity to enemies. Its Catalyst, which causes any Arc damage to activate Lightning Rod, makes it a force to be reckoned with.

Trinity Ghoul is not only one of the best bows in Destiny 2, but one of the best weapons, full stop, in the game — make sure to buy it this week.

Graviton Forfeit

Graviton Forfeit is a Hunter helmet from Curse of Osiris. While it looks like a returning Exotic from Destiny, its Exotic perk, Vanishing Shadow, is completely different in Destiny 2. This perk increases the length of your invisibility skills, and causes your melee ability to recharge quickly while you’re invisible.

Graviton Forfeit is actually very powerful with the new “Way of the Wraith” tree, and will keep you invisible for a very long time. If you like being sneaky, pick up this helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 60 total stats.

Citan’s Ramparts

Citan’s Ramparts is a Titan Exotic from Season of the Worthy. Its Exotic perk is Assault Barricade, which allows you and your allies to shoot through your Towering Barricade. However, it does make your Barricade much weaker and easier to break. It also lasts for less time. This Exotic is very powerful in PvP. If you’re a sniper in Trials, it’s worth picking up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 57 total stats.

Astrocyte Verse

Astrocyte Verse is a Warlock helmet from Season of Opulence. Its Exotic perk is Move to Survive, which increases Blink frequency, distance, and weapon ready speed after blinking back into existence. Your radar also stays active while you Blink. This Exotic is completely situational — depending on whether you like the Warlock’s Blink jump ability. Blink can be very powerful in PvP, making this helmet a must-have for Crucible Warlocks.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 66 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.