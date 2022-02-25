Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Feb. 25 - March 1

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out on a big bluff looking over the Winding Cove.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Sunshot, Solar hand cannon: 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Pants, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Doom Fang Pauldron, Titan gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

Skull of Dire Ahamkara, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Vorpal): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Enigma’s Draw, Kinetic sidearm

Gnawing Hunger, Void auto rifle

Dire Promise, Kinetic hand cannon

Deafening Whisper, Void grenade launcher

Sojourner’s Tale, Solar shotgun

Temptation’s Hook, Arc sword

Frozen Orbit, Void sniper rifle

Season of the Chosen armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Sunshot

Sunshot is an Exotic hand cannon that does Solar damage. Sunshot’s first Exotic perk is Sunburn, which causes the weapon to fire explosive rounds and highlight enemies that take damage. Its secondary perk, Sun Blast, causes enemies killed by Sunshot to explode.

Sunshot is one of the most fun Exotics in the game. Unfortunately, hand cannons aren’t in a great spot right now. But if and when they come back, Sunshot will be a great weapon for Strike- or Public Event-focused loadouts. If you don’t have one, get yourself a Sunshot this week.

Lucky Pants

Lucky Pants are fairly worthless in most situations. Their Exotic perk, Illegally Modded Holster, allows you to ready hand cannons very quickly, and it also increases accuracy for your first shot. Additionally, precision hits partially reload any stowed hand cannons. If you absolutely must use hand cannons in both your energy and kinetic slots, these boots are for you. Otherwise, skip Lucky Pants.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Doom Fang Pauldron

Doom Fang Pauldron is pretty cool if you’re into the Sentinel Titan. Its Exotic perk, Horns of Doom, causes shield bash kills to quickly recharge your shield throw while you’re using your Super. Additionally, melee ability kills give you extra Super energy, and shield throw kills extend the duration of your Super. With the recent Void 3.0 update, these arms are excellent for Sentinel Titans.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

The Skull of Dire Ahamkara is the Warlock helmet on offer this week. It’s a pretty good exotic — although nerfed in Year 3 — and can be devastating when used properly. Its exotic perk, Actual Grandeur, causes you to take very low damage while casting Nova Bomb — and your Nova Bomb kills grant Super Energy instantly.

If you can accurately place your Nova Bomb in a large group of enemies — in PvE or even PvP — you will refund quite a bit of super energy. If you like playing Voidwalker at all (especially with the new Void 3.0 changes), this is a great helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 50 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.