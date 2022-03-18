Destiny 2 Xur location and items, March 18-22

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out in the Watcher’s Grave, standing on a big tree to the north.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Colony, Void heavy grenade launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Sealed Ahamkara’s Grasps, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Peregrine Greaves, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Chromatic Fire, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Opening Shot): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Subsistence): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.2, Arc submachine gun

Imperial Needle, Void bow

Eternal Blazon, Arc scout rifle

Distant Tumulus, Solar sniper rifle

Wishbringer, Solar shotgun

Berenger’s Memory, Void heavy grenade launcher

The Swarm, Arc machine gun

Lightkin, Season of the Splicer armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

The Colony

The Colony is a new grenade launcher introduced in the Curse of Osiris expansion. Its Exotic perk, Insectoid Robot Grenades, causes missed shots to turn into little robots that track down nearby enemies. Its secondary perk, Serve the Colony, automatically reloads the clip if the weapon is stowed for a short period of time.

This gun is extremely fun to use and packs a punch in PvP. Like Sweet Business, Coldheart and a few other weapons in Destiny 2, The Colony really feels like it earns its Exotic title. It’s unique and a blast to carry around with you on a regular basis. No matter what you enjoy doing in Destiny 2, Legendary Shards spent on The Colony will be Shards well spent.

Sealed Ahamkara’s Grasps

The Sealed Ahamkara Grasps’ signature perk is Nightmare Fuel, which causes you to completely reload your equipped weapon anytime you deal melee damage. For an Exotic, this perk is very mild, meaning these Exotics will rarely be worth a slot in your build. But the Sealed Ahamkara Grasps are subclass agnostic, so they go with any type of playstyle.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 48 total stats.

Peregrine Greaves

Peregrine Greaves is a great Exotic for Titans who love to smash their knees into enemies at full speed. Its Exotic perk is Peregrine Strike, which causes all shoulder charge abilities to deal bonus damage if activated mid-air. The bonus damage from Peregrine Strike is no joke, and can take down Major enemies pretty easily. This is a great Titan Exotic that’s also really fun to use. If you ever play Titan, pick this up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 52 total stats.

Chromatic Fire

Chromatic Fire is a Warlock Exotic added in Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Crystalline Transistor. Getting precision kills with your Kinetic weapon creates an elemental explosion — like the Dragonfly perk — based on your current subclass. This perk is useful if you’re fighting large groups of enemies at once, or need extra elemental help against enemies.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 47 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.