How to complete the King’s Fall guaranteed Deepsight Resonance chest puzzle in Destiny 2

Just like Destiny 2’s Vow of the Disciple raid from earlier this year, the redux King’s Fall raid offers a special puzzle that will spawn a guaranteed Deepsight Resonance red border chest for diligent Guardians. Completing this puzzle is one of the only ways to get a guaranteed DR weapon each week, and will drastically speed up your ability to craft the raid’s excellent suite of guns.

If you need a refresher in how crafting works in Destiny 2, check out our guide.

In this Destiny 2 King’s Fall guide, we’ll teach you how to find the Runes throughout the raid and unlock the secret red border chest each and every week.

Note: At the time of this writing, the puzzle is bugged and occasionally doesn’t work. Bungie is aware of the issue, but in our experience, the first four Runes in the puzzle will deactivate randomly. Your best bet is to reset the raid by going to orbit and trying again if you get a Rune grouping that features Runes 1-4. If you get a Rune grouping where all the Runes appear after teleporting into Golgoroth’s maze (5-9), you should be able to complete the puzzle without issue.

Reading the Runes

When you first spawn into the King’s Fall raid, before grabbing the Relic, run through the hallway with the Thrall statues and up to the podium that houses the portal that leads to the rest of the raid. Go under the podium and face back toward where you spawned. You’ll notice three green runes staring at you: one on your left, one on the ceiling, and one on your right.

This Rune display is telling you which three Runes you need to activate as you run through the King’s Fall raid. Write down their descriptions (or take a screenshot) so you don’t forget.

Note: You can also read the runes after completing the opening encounter but before you go through the portal to the Tomb Ships encounter.

Compare your Runes to the cipher above — taken with permission from Skarrow9’s great video on this puzzle — and assign them numbers. This correlates to the order you’ll encounter the Runes in. For example Rune 1 is almost immediately after you enter the portal, whereas Rune 9 is all the way in Oryx’s chamber.

Once you know which Runes you need to hit, jump through the portal and start making your way through King’s Fall.

All the rune locations

There are nine total Runes that you might need to activate in King’s Fall. Below, we’re going to quickly run through each of them so you know where to go.

To activate any Rune, shoot the glowing green button attached to the wall. This will make the Rune appear and activate. To complete the puzzle successfully, you can only have the three Runes that match the Runes you read in the opening be active. If you accidentally turn the wrong one on, shoot the button again to turn it off.

Note: If you’re confused by some of the areas we’re describing, you can use our King’s Fall guide to follow along.

Rune 1

Rune 1 is on the swinging pendulums before the Tomb Ship jump puzzle. Hop onto the first pendulum and turn around. Here you’ll find the green button attached to the wall.

Rune 2

Make your way to the first of the three secret chests, which is during the Tomb Ship jumping puzzle. When you reach the chest, turn around and look up to spot the green button.

Rune 3

Rune 3 is on the balcony of the left side of the Totems encounter. Once the Warpriest has deemed you worthy, head over to the left side and look up and in the corner to spot the green button.

Rune 4

Rune 4 is on the right-side balcony in the Warpriest encounter. Once you’ve killed the boss, head up the stairs on the right side until you come out the balcony at the top of the room. The green button is on the wall opposite of the entrance.

Rune 5

Make your way to the end of Golgoroth’s maze, where the big Knights spawn. Before entering the boss’ chamber, turn around and look into the final death pit. You’ll see the green button attached to the wall.

Rune 6

In the Golgoroth room, after killing the boss, jump down into the pit and make your way to where the first bubble drops (bottom left). Walk into the small cave near the bubble and you’ll see the green button on the right.

Rune 7

Rune 7 is in the same room as the third secret chest. Make your way up to the hidden chamber and you’ll see the green button to the left of the chest.

Rune 8

At the end of the Dick Wall puzzle, at the locked door that will only open when all six members of your team are present, look up at the ceiling and you’ll spot the green button.

Note: If you enter the vertical jumping puzzle with the big lantern — the one just before Oryx’s chamber — you’ve gone too far. This Rune is in the Dick Wall room.

Rune 9

In the final boss room, Oryx’s chamber, walk to where the rally flag can be placed and turn around to face the entrance. Look up and you’ll see the final green button.

If you’ve done the puzzle correctly, you'll see a message that says “The Runes accept your offering” pop up in the activity feed. When you finish the raid and kill Oryx, a bonus chest will spawn and give you your guaranteed Deepsight Resonance raid weapon.

Note: You can only get a guaranteed DR weapon once per account per week. Even if you have three characters, you only need to do the puzzle once a week.