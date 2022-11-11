Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Nov. 11-15

The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out in the Watcher’s Grave on the massive tree.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Telesto, Void fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Knucklehead Radar, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Khepri’s Horn, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Starfire Protocol, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Moving Target): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Survivor’s Epitaph, Kinetic hand cannon

Jian 7, Arc pulse rifle

Gridskipper, Void pulse rifle

Sojourner’s Tale, Kinetic shotgun

Punching Out, Solar sidearm

Shattered Cipher, Void machine gun

Stars in Shadow, Solar pulse rifle

Warmind armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Telesto

Telesto is a returning Exotic from Destiny, added back in during Curse of Osiris. This fan-favorite fusion rifle has two perks that make it special. First is Unplanned Reprieve. When you fire Telesto, the fusion rifle particles attach to the enemy and explode at a later time. Second, Harbinger’s Pulse causes multikills to reload your kinetic and energy weapons.

Telesto is easily one of the most fun weapons to use in Destiny 2. It’s very powerful in strikes and public events for clearing large groups of enemies or dealing with a single threat. But more importantly, Telesto simply feels Exotic every time you fire it. Don’t pass up the opportunity to add Telesto to your armory.

Knucklehead Radar

Knucklehead Radar is a powerful PvP Hunter helmet. Its exotic perk, Upgraded Sensor Pack, will constantly provide you with radar, even while aiming down sights. This is a great helmet in PvP or Trials, where your radar is extremely important. However, MIDA Multi-Tool and Ace of Spades have a similar perk, which could make the helmet redundant depending on the loadout you’re using. For that reason, it’s not as powerful as something like Foetracer. If you don’t have this helmet yet, pick it up and keep it with you for PvP emergencies.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Khepri’s Horn

Khepri’s Horn is a bad Titan helmet. Its exotic perk is Solar Rampart, which causes a line of fire to shoot out of your barricade when you first place it, and refreshes your barricade on a solar kill. The helmet looks cool, as does the effect. But, unfortunately, it’s just not particularly useful in practice. Don’t feel too bad about skipping this one if you’re running low on Legendary Shards.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Starfire Protocol

Starfire Protocol is a very powerful Exotic now that Solar 3.0 is here. Its perk is Fusion Harness, which grants you an extra charge of Fusion Grenades and causes Fusion Grenade kills to grant you Rift energy. If you build your character correctly, these Fusion Grenades can do incredible damage. If you’re a Solar 3.0 Warlock fan, you need this Exotic chest piece.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.