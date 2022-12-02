Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Dec. 2-6

The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out in the Winding Cove on the cliff overlooking the Ketch.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Cerberus+1, Kinetic auto rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Wormhusk Crown, Hunter helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Peregrine Greaves, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Skull of Dire Ahamkara, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Killing Wind): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Vulpecula, Stasis hand cannon

Farewell, Kinetic sidearm

Extraordinary Rendition, Kinetic submachine gun

Fractethyst, Stasis shotgun

Far Future, Sniper rifle

Fallen Guillotine, Void sword

Stars in Shadow, Solar pulse rifle

Seventh Seraph armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Cerberus+1

Cerberus+1 is a strange Exotic added in Forsaken. It’s an auto rifle that fires four shots at once, and behaves more like an automatic shotgun with more range and less damage. Its main Exotic perk is Four-Headed Dog, which causes it to fire one bullet from each of the gun’s four barrels simultaneously. Spread Shot Package makes the gun far more accurate when you aim down your sights.

The gun also has a Catalyst, found randomly by killing enemies in the world, that adds the ability to hold the reload button for an even tighter spread made for close-range combat.

Cerberus+1 is one of Destiny 2’s wackiest weapons. It’s very fun to use if you can get accustomed to its generally inaccurate nature. So while it isn’t what we’d call “good,” it’s definitely worth picking up.

Wormhusk Crown

Wormhusk Crown is one of the campaign Exotics from Warmind, so you may already have a good roll from 2018. But with the Warmind campaign gone, the easiest way to get a new roll is to buy it from Xur this week. The Exotic perk is Burning Souls, which heals you after dodging.

This is a very powerful helmet in the Crucible. If you’re a PvP player, you should pick this up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Peregrine Greaves

Peregrine Greaves is a great Exotic for Titans who love to smash their knees into enemies at full speed. Its Exotic perk is Peregrine Strike, which causes all shoulder charge abilities to deal bonus damage if activated mid-air. The bonus damage from Peregrine Strike is no joke, and can take down Major enemies pretty easily. This is a great Titan Exotic that’s also really fun to use. If you ever play Titan, pick this up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

The Skull of Dire Ahamkara is the Warlock helmet on offer this week. It’s a pretty good exotic — although nerfed in Year 3 — and can be devastating when used properly. Its exotic perk, Actual Grandeur, causes you to take very low damage while casting Nova Bomb — and your Nova Bomb kills grant Super Energy instantly.

If you can accurately place your Nova Bomb in a large group of enemies — in PvE or even PvP — you will refund quite a bit of super energy. If you like playing Voidwalker at all (especially with the new Void 3.0 changes), this is a great helmet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.