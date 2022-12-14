Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 guide: Collect ingredients and gifts, bake recipes

The time for cookies is upon us once again, as Destiny 2’s Dawning holiday event has rolled into town. Eva Levante, space grandma and Guardians’ favorite holiday vendor, is back in the tower and ready to set you on your baking quest. This year even comes with some new goodies, including a new weapon.

In this Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 guide, we’ll help you finish all of Eva Levante’s recipes and complete her Challenges so you can unlock the new Star Baker title.

All Dawning ingredients and recipe list

In order to bake cookies for NPCs — the main thrust of The Dawning — you’ll need some special ingredients.

Eva Levante will give you some bounties that have certain ingredients as rewards, which is an easy way to guarantee a drop of what you need. You actually don’t need to do bounties if you know how to farm each ingredient individually, but you will need to do bounties to get the Dawning Spirit resource, which we’ll discuss later.

As of The Dawning 2021, you can now open your Oven 2.1 to see exactly how to get each ingredient. We’ve also listed their sources below.

Uncommon enemy ingredients

Despite their name, these uncommon ingredients are easy to find, and they will pop into your inventory randomly when killing certain enemy types.

Vex Milk — collected from Vex, most commonly found on Nessus and Europa

— collected from Vex, most commonly found on Nessus and Europa Ether Cane — collected from Fallen, most commonly found in the EDZ, the Moon, the Tangled Shore, and Europa

— collected from Fallen, most commonly found in the EDZ, the Moon, the Tangled Shore, and Europa Cabal Oil — collected from Cabal, most commonly found in the EDZ and the Tangled Shore

— collected from Cabal, most commonly found in the EDZ and the Tangled Shore Chitin Powder — collected from Hive, most commonly found on the Tangled Shore, the Moon, and the Dreaming City

— collected from Hive, most commonly found on the Tangled Shore, the Moon, and the Dreaming City Taken Butter — collected from Taken, most commonly found in the EDZ and the Dreaming City

— collected from Taken, most commonly found in the EDZ and the Dreaming City Dark Ether Cane — collected from Scorn, most commonly found on the Tangled Shore and Dreaming City

Rare kill ingredients

You’ll earn these ingredients — rarely — by killing enemies in very specific ways. There are quite a few of these, so you’ll need to change up your playstyle to get a surplus of everything.

Delicious Explosions — explosive kills of any kind (class grenade, rocket launcher, grenade launcher)

— explosive kills of any kind (class grenade, rocket launcher, grenade launcher) Sharp Flavor — sword kills on any enemy type

— sword kills on any enemy type Impossible Heat — solar kills with either class abilities or weapon element

— solar kills with either class abilities or weapon element Electric Flavor — Arc kills with either class abilities or weapon element

— Arc kills with either class abilities or weapon element Null Taste — Void kills with either class abilities or weapon element

— Void kills with either class abilities or weapon element Flash of Inspiration — generate Orbs of Light with Masterwork weapons or supers

— generate Orbs of Light with Masterwork weapons or supers Personal Touch — melee kills on any enemy type

— melee kills on any enemy type Perfect Taste — precision kills on any enemy type

— precision kills on any enemy type Bullet Spray — kills with automatic weapons (heavy machine gun, auto rifle, submachine gun)

— kills with automatic weapons (heavy machine gun, auto rifle, submachine gun) Finishing Touch — kills with Finishing Moves

— kills with Finishing Moves Balanced Flavors — bow kills, sniper kills, scout rifle, pulse rifle kills

— bow kills, sniper kills, scout rifle, pulse rifle kills Multifaceted Flavors — earn multi-kills on any enemy type

— earn multi-kills on any enemy type Superb Texture — Super kills on any enemy type

— Super kills on any enemy type Dark Frosting — gained by defeating enemies with Stasis damage

Eva’s recipe list

Each recipe will consist of an uncommon ingredient, a rare ingredient and 15 Essence of Dawning — which you get from completing any activity around the world or from bounties. The longer or more difficult the activity, the more Essence you earn.

To bake, open your Quest menu and interact with Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1. Combine two ingredients and some Essence of Dawning to bake a treat. As of 2021, you’ll be able to see all of the recipes, regardless of whether you’ve baked that treat before.

There is one new recipe and a few returning favorites in 2022. Here’s a complete list of cookies and their recipes:

Vanilla Blades for Lord Shaxx — Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, Essence of Dawning

— Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, Essence of Dawning Gjallardoodles for Commander Zavala — Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion, Essence of Dawning

— Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion, Essence of Dawning Eliksni Birdseed for Hawthorne — Ether Cane, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning

— Ether Cane, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning Chocolate Ship Cookies for Amanda Holliday — Cabal Oil, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning

— Cabal Oil, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning Infinite Forest Cake for Failsafe — Vex Milk, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning

— Vex Milk, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning Gentleman’s Shortbread for Devrim Kay — Ether Cane, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning

— Ether Cane, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning Traveler Donut Holes for Ikora — Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning

— Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning Telemetry Tapioca for Banshee-44 — Vex Milk, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning

— Vex Milk, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning Strange Cookies for Xur — Taken Butter, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning

— Taken Butter, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning Ill-Fortune Cookies for Petra Venj — Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning

— Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat, Essence of Dawning Dark Chocolate Motes for The Drifter — Taken Butter, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning

— Taken Butter, Null Taste, Essence of Dawning Lavender Ribbon Cookies for Saint-14 — Vex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning

— Vex Milk, Personal Touch, Essence of Dawning Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies for Eris Morn — Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch, Essence of Dawning

— Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch, Essence of Dawning Classic Butter Cookies for Eva Levante — Taken Butter, Superb Texture, Essence of Dawning

— Taken Butter, Superb Texture, Essence of Dawning Bittersweet Biscotti for Crow — Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning

— Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning Etheric Coldsnaps for Variks — Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning

— Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor, Essence of Dawning Blueberry Crumblers for Shaw Han — Ether Cane, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning

— Ether Cane, Bullet Spray, Essence of Dawning Bright-Dusted Snowballs for Tess Everis — Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors, Essence of Dawning

— Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors, Essence of Dawning Starwort Thins for the Exo Stranger — Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting, Essence of Dawning

— Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting, Essence of Dawning Lucent Crunch for Fynch — Chitin Powder, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning

— Chitin Powder, Perfect Taste, Essence of Dawning Candy Dead Ghosts for Spider — Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning

— Dark Ether Cane, Flash of Inspiration, Essence of Dawning Hot Crossfire Buns for Ada-1 — Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors, Essence of Dawning

Once you’ve baked each recipe, you can masterwork your oven to reduce the Essence of Dawning cost to 10 per treat. You should prioritize cooking every cookie at least once over completing quests for Eva.

Dawning upgrades, rewards, and Challenges

The Dawning 2022 has gotten the new holiday treatment that we also saw Bungie implemented with this year’s Festival of the Lost and Solstice. There are now event Challenges to earn, as well as a Title to claim and eventually gild. There are also, of course, upgrades for Eva that will help make your Dawning event that much more efficient and profitable.

Upgrades

The Dawning Spirit currency is back from 2021. Spirit comes from bounties, Challenges, and giving gifts. Eva will teach you about the system in her introductory quest. Then she’ll ask you to bake a cookie for each of the game’s NPCs.

You can use Dawning Spirit to upgrade Eva with some new perks, which we’ve listed below. The seven upgrades cost 40 Dawning Spirit each, while the snowball updates cost 20 Dawning Spirit each:

Merrymaker — Receive a Boon of Friendship each day from Eva Levante

Receive a Boon of Friendship each day from Eva Levante Bountiful Harvest — Dawning bounties reward an additional random ingredient

— Dawning bounties reward an additional random ingredient Essential Harvest — Dawning bounties reward a small amount of Dawning essence

— Dawning bounties reward a small amount of Dawning essence Giftwrapped Exchange Ticket — Unlocks access to the Unity and Edgy Gift Exchange focusing options

— Unlocks access to the Unity and Edgy Gift Exchange focusing options Limited Exchange Ticket — Unlocks the ability to individually focus weapons from Eva

— Unlocks the ability to individually focus weapons from Eva Perky Presents — During Dawning 2022, Dawning weapons have a chance to drop with an additional perk in the left column

— During Dawning 2022, Dawning weapons have a chance to drop with an additional perk in the left column Perkier Presents — During Dawning 2022, Dawning weapons have a chance to drop with an additional perk in the right column

Snowball upgrades

Long Winter — Increases the duration of slow effect applied by Snowballs

— Increases the duration of slow effect applied by Snowballs Longer Winter — Increases the amount of slow effect applied to combatants damaged by Snowballs

— Increases the amount of slow effect applied to combatants damaged by Snowballs Longest Winter — Snowballs instantly freeze targets

— Snowballs instantly freeze targets Stay Frosty — Snowballs leave a Stasis mine on impact

— Snowballs leave a Stasis mine on impact Gift That Keeps Giving — Shattering frozen combatants causes them to drop snowballs

Rewards

The Stay Frosty Stasis pulse rifle is the new hotness this year. It’s a Lightweight Frame Stasis pulse rifle that’s also part of the Omolon family. You’ll get the first one of these by completing Eva’s Dawn of Dawning Challenge, which acts as the tutorial for this year’s holiday event.

Like previous years, you can get more Stay Frostys — as well as old Dawning weapons like Cold Front, Avalanche, and Glacioclasm — by turning cookies in to NPCs.

Challenges

The new Holiday Challenges are packed with activities you might expect, like throwing snowballs at people and baking cookies. But they also come with some great rewards, and you’ll need to complete almost all of them if you want to become “Star Baker” with the new title.