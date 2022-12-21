Where to find every Security Drone in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s 19th season, “Season of the Seraph,” introduces a new secret Exotic mission, “Operation: Seraph’s Shield,” and its new Exotic weapon, Revision Zero. The mission itself contains a bevy of secrets to uncover, including 50 yellow Security Drones hidden throughout it and the surrounding worlds.

In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll go over the location of all 50 destroyable Security Drones, how to destroy them, and how to unlock the Drone Destruction Triumphs.

How to Destroy the Security Drones

Destroying the Security Drones is pretty straightforward. You’ll need the Revision Zero pulse rifle. (Here’s how to get it.) Once you have Revision Zero, you can use it to take out drones with a single shot. Note that drones are immune to any damage that is not from the Revision Zero pulse rifle.

Europa Security Drone locations

Destroying all ten Security Drones on Europa will unlock the Drone Destruction I Triumph.

Security Drone 1

Spawn in at the Beyond transmat zone and turn around. Make your way toward the Ziggurat. The drone is on top of it.

Security Drone 2

Go to Asterion Abyss. Towards the top of the area, near the vast openness, there is a small cave. The drone is located in that cave.

Security Drone 3

The third drone is tucked in the upper left corner in the Vex structure in the Asterion Abyss.

Security Drone 4

Head to the Concealed Void Lost Sector in the Asterion Abyss. Get to the large open area with Vex Milk on the floor. The orb is tucked in the large structure in the middle of the room.

Security Drone 5

Head to Cadmus Ridge from Charon’s Crossing. The drone is directly in front of you in the mountains.

Security Drone 6

Head to the entrance of Bray Exoscience in Cadmus Ridge. Tucked just to the left of the door is the sixth drone.

Security Drone 7

Head to the Bunker E15 Lost Sector. In the large open room with multiple sets of Braytech Frames, there is a small room on the left-hand side where you'll find Drone 7.

Security Drone 8

Drone 8 is directly outside the entrance to the Bunker E15 Lost Sector. Jump up on the platform to the left of the entrance. The drone is on that platform.

Security Drone 9

Head to the top right of the Eventide Ruins near the Deep Stone Crypt raid entrance. The drone is directly to the left of the entrance.

Security Drone 10

Head to the Perdition Lost Sector in Cadmus Ridge. Drone 10 is on the right of Lost Sector’s final chest.

Europa Battleground Security Drone locations

These six Security Drones must be found during the “Europa Battleground” mission. The easiest way to get them is by launching the mission from the Europa director rather than the playlist under the HELM. Destroying all six Security Drones will unlock the Drone Destruction II Triumph.

Security Drone 11

Reach the entrance of the Bray Exoscience and turn around. The orb is on the cliff directly ahead of you.

Security Drone 12

Once you enter the large room with the Hive Cryptolith, look to the upper left, and you’ll see the drone tucked away in the corner.

Security Drone 13

After you clear the room with the Hive Cryptolith, walk through the hallway until you reach the point where you need to turn left. Turn right instead, and you’ll see the drone hidden behind some boxes.

Security Drone 14

The next drone is in the room with the barrier champion and the train on the right-hand side, and it’s tucked under the catwalk on the left.

Security Drone 15

Head to the Annihilator Totem after the large drop-down. The drone is off the ledge to the left of the totem.

Security Drone 16

The final drone in the “Europa Battlegrounds” mission is in the room with the large Clovis head, and it’s to the right of the head, tucked behind some boxes.

Moon Security Drone locations

Destroying all ten Security Drones on the Moon will unlock the Drone Destruction III Triumph.

Security Drone 17

Head to the right edge of the Sorrow’s Harbor zone. Floating just off the edge near one of the spawning portals is Drone 17.

Security Drone 18

Head to the entrance of the Pit of Hearsey dungeon and “the Scarlet Keep” strike. Straight ahead through some small pillars is Drone 18.

Security Drone 19

Head into the K1 Revelation Lost Sector. Once you defeat the Shrieker, look to the left. The drone is hidden behind some netting.

Security Drone 20

Head to the Hellmouth from Sorrow’s Harbor. Drone 20 is floating just outside and to the left of the large structure that leads you underground.

Security Drone 21

Go to the entrance of the K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector. There is a large tower outside, Drone 21 sits on top of it.

Security Drone 22

Now go into the K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector. Progress until you reach the path that leads you to the boss. The drone is on this path on the left.

Security Drone 23

Drone 23 is on top of the large pipeline that runs through the Archer’s Line zone. It’s close to the building on the left-hand side. If you are having trouble seeing it, climb up and run along it until you reach the drone.

Security Drone 24

Drone 24 is in the boss room of the K1 Logistics Lost Sector. When you enter the boss room, it’s on the right above the small shack.

Security Drone 25

Drone 25 sits on top of the man-made structure on the left side of the Anchor of Light zone.

Security Drone 26

The last drone in the Moon’s free roam area is directly outside the Fallen Ketch located in the lower right side of the Anchor of Light.

Moon Battleground Security Drone locations

These six Security Drones must be found during the “Moon Battleground” mission. The easiest way to get them is by launching the mission from the Moon director rather than the playlist under the HELM. Destroying all six Security Drones will unlock the Drone Destruction IV Triumph.

Security Drone 27

Drone 27 is found at the very beginning of the mission. Spawn in and make your way to the first Cryptoglyph. Look up and to the right to see the first drone of the mission.

Security Drone 28

This one can be tricky. Drone 28 is tucked away on the left-hand side of the slide that you must take down to progress the mission. You can barely shoot it from the top, but if you are having trouble, try to slide down slowly and shoot it while sliding.

Security Drone 29

Directly after the slide, you’ll reach a room where you must go left to progress the mission. Turn right instead, the drone is just around the corner.

Security Drone 30

About three rooms later, you’ll reach a room with small stairs and computer consoles. Just behind the computer consoles on the right is Drone 30.

Security Drone 31

Drone 31 is in the large room where you must defend Ghost, directly above the center of the room.

Security Drone 32

The last drone for the “Moon Battlegrounds” mission is the in the large area where you must remove the Hive locks on the door. Drone 32 is floating just to the right of the door.

Mars Battleground Security Drone locations

These six Security Drones must be found during the “Mars Battleground” mission. The easiest way to get them is by launching the mission from the Mars director rather than the playlist under the HELM. Destroying all six Security Drones will unlock the Drone Destruction V Triumph.

Security Drone 33

Once you load into the mission, make your way up the ramp and head towards and just past the B objective. Follow the walkway on your left to the end, and you’ll find Drone 33.

Security Drone 34

Head back to objective A. Drone 34 is next to the Annihilator Totem.

Security Drone 35

Once you have captured all three points, head into the facility. Go up onto the ledge that looks over the area the three objectives were. Look up, Drone 35 is up in the ceiling.

Security Drone 36

Make your way through the jumping puzzle until you reach the large complex. Before you climb up the Hive gunk, walk around the area, Drone 36 is just below on a small platform.

Security Drone 37

Drone 37 is on the other side of the Hive gunk from Drone 36. Once you are just around before you climb the wires to progress the mission, look up to find Drone 37.

Security Drone 38

Once you reach the door that leads to the larger door locked with Hive runes, turn around. Along the upper left wall is the final drone for this Battlegrounds mission.

Operation Seraph’s Shield Security Drone locations

Most of the drones hidden inside the mission are not yet obtainable. You’ll be able to get them as the season progresses over the coming weeks, and you unlock more upgrades at the Exo Frame in the HELM. Destroying all twelve Security Drones will unlock the Drone Destruction VI Triumph.

You can obtain some of these drones early by dashing through the lasers guarding them with a sword with the perk “Eager Edge.” The sword lunge bypasses the laser’s damage and allows you to destroy those drones.

Drones 39, 41, 42, 45, 46, 48, and 49 are not currently obtainable.

Security Drone 40

Progress through the mission until you get the second Scanner buff. Head through the vents to the second terminal you need to activate. Drone 40 is just through the door, blocked by lasers.

Security Drone 43

Make your way to the room where you have to follow the path on the floor to not get burned. In the room just before, near the top of the room is Drone 43.

Security Drone 44

After you get the first Operator buff, make your way to the room with the Shriekers. Towards the back of the room is a pathway blocked by lasers, Drone 45 is just past those lasers.

Security Drone 47

Make your way to the end of the spacewalk section to the room with all the Hive. On the left-hand wall, there is a small room blocked by lasers. Drone 47 in that small room.

Security Drone 50

After you defeat the final boss, head to the room with the final chest. On the left-hand side will be a small area blocked by lasers, and drone 50 is behind those lasers.