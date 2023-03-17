Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for March 17-21

Xur, the strange Exotic item seller and Agent of the Nine, is here again in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week, March 17 to 21

This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out in the Winding Cove on the cliff overlooking the Ketch.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Lord of Wolves , Solar shotgun: 29 Legendary Shards

, Solar shotgun: 29 Legendary Shards Lucky Raspberry , Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards Crest of Alpha Lupi , Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards Geomag Stabilizers , Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Rangefinder): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Rangefinder): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Outlaw): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Firefright, Kinetic auto rifle

Death Adder, Solar submachine gun

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3, Arc submachine gun

Judgment of Kelgorath, Solar glaive

Deafening Whisper, Void grenade launcher

Blast Battue, Arc grenade launcher

Class-based Sword, Crown-Splitter (Titan), Eternity’s Edge (Warlock), Quickfang (Hunter)

Pathfinder’s armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week, March 17 to 21:

LORD OF WOLVES

Lord of Wolves is a Forsaken shotgun. Its Exotic perk is Shrapnel Launcher, which causes the weapon to fire a burst of flaming shrapnel in a line. Its secondary perk is Release the Wolves. Holding the reload button activates an alternate fire mode for Lord of Wolves that fires double the ammunition with every trigger pull and deals bonus damage.

Lord of Wolves is a great shotgun in both PvE and PvP. A few years ago, it was so powerful that Bungie awarded an emblem to players who had to deal with it in PvP. Bungie has since nerfed the gun, but it’s still an interesting weapon to use in multiplayer or PvE.

LUCKY RASPBERRY

The Hunter Exotic this week is Lucky Raspberry. The main perk here is Probability Matrix, which enhances your Arc Bolt grenade, giving it a chance to reset after dealing damage and causing it to chain more effectively. The cooldown is also reset on a full chain. This chest piece is pretty mediocre compared to other Hunter Exotics — although some players love it.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 68 total stats.

CREST OF ALPHA LUPI

The Crest of Alpha Lupi is an awesome Titan chest piece. Its exotic perk, Survival Well, causes Supers to generate more orbs of light. Barricade will start health regeneration for nearby allies when deployed, too. This is great for some PvE content and extremely powerful in competitive PvP. Don’t miss this chest piece.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

GEOMAG STABILIZERS

Geomag Stabilizers are new Exotic boots from Destiny 2: Forsaken. Their Exotic perk is Close Enough, which causes Chaos Reach to last longer while you’re dealing damage with it. This is a fantastic Warlock Exotic. If you don’t have them yet, make sure to pick these up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 67 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.