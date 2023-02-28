 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to find Neomuna Lost Sectors in Destiny 2

How to start Hydroponics Delta, Gilded Precept, and Thrilladrome

By Ari Notis and Matthew Reynolds
/ new
An image showing Lightfall Cover art. Image: Bungie

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion sends players to Neomuna, a city on Neptune that looks a bit like a late ’80s fever dream. As with previous Destiny 2 patrol zones, Neomuna introduces a slew of new Lost Sectors — challenging optional dungeons a bit off the beaten path. In Lightfall, there are currently three new Lost Sectors: Hydroponics Delta, Gilded Precept, and Thrilladrome.

Whether you’re ticking them off your list as a first-time explorer to Neptune or replaying them as part of the latest Lost Sector rotation, it’s well worth learning where these planetary dungeons reside.

A Destiny 2 map shows the Lightfall Lost Sectors Hydroponics Delta, Gilded Precept, and Thrilladrome in Neomuna on Neptune.
The locations for Hydroponics Delta (1), Gilded Precept (2), and Thrilladrome (3).
Image: Bungie via Polygon

You can see the general location of Lost Sectors on Destiny 2’s map indicated by a chalky, door-shaped symbol. When you reach the general area of each one, you may see that same symbol plastered on some building or ammo crate or whatever. Still, figuring out exactly how to access each one can be a pain.

Below, we’ve tracked down the locations of each Lost Sector in Destiny 2: Lightfall, plus instructions on how to start each one. As for actually completing these dungeons? Simple: Don’t die.

Hydroponics Delta location in Destiny 2

A hunter looks at a building leading to the Hydroponics Delta Lost Sector on Neomuna in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Image: Bungie via Polygon

The first Lost Sector, Hydroponics Delta, is located in the southwest corner of Zephyr Concourse. When you reach the area, you’ll see a building wrapped by stairs with a landing pad on top. Follow the stairs all the way to the bottom, then face left. Across the chasm is a series of balconies that gotta have the worst views in Neptune. Bet the rent still sucks though.

A hunter looks at a golden door leading to the Hydroponics Lost Sector on Neptune in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Image: Bungie via Polygon

One such balcony is illuminated in gold light. Jump to that one, then follow the hallway. You’ll eventually find yourself in a room that’s neatly divided in half by a beam covered in neon-hued plants that almost certainly possess powerful hallucinogenic properties. Below the beam is a pit. Drop into it to start the Lost Sector.

A hunter looks at a pit in a hallway leading to the Hydroponics Delta in Destiny 2 Lightfall.
You can’t miss (p)it.
Image: Bungie via Polygon

Hydroponics Delta is at Power level 1760 — significantly higher than Lightfall’s base Power level of 1600 — so you may want to complete the Lightfall Legendary campaign first to give yourself a welcome boost.

Gilded Precept location in Destiny 2

A hunter stares at stone pillar kind of near the Gilded Precept Lost Sector in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Image: Bungie via Polygon

The second Lost Sector, Gilded Precept, is located in the northeast corner of Ahimsa Park — a bit off the eastern boundary, nestled inside the giant spaceship. You’ll see the Lost Sector symbol at the base of a stone pillar, suggesting you may have to climb it to find the entrance to Gilded Precept. Don’t waste your time.

Instead, jump off the cliff to your left, and follow the natural outcroppings until you can’t go any lower. To your left, you’ll see series of thin ledges leading to a vanishingly slim crack in the ship, flanked by two small golden lights. That leads to a hallway, at the end of which is the Lost Sector.

A hunter looks at a giant ship that leads to the Gilded Precept Lost Sector in Destiny 2 Lightfall.
Okay, this one you can miss.
Image: Bungie via Polygon

Gilded Precept is at Power level 1770, so if you couldn’t handle Hydroponics Delta, don’t even bother trying.

Thrilladrome location in Destiny 2

A hunter stares at a building that contains the Destiny 2 Lightfall Lost Sector Thrilladrome. Image: Bungie via Polygon

The final Lost Sector, Thrilladrome, is on the northern edge of Liming Harbor — geographically smack in the center of Neomuna. It’s in a building with a two-story atrium. Use the vat (which contains more of those definitely trip-inducing plants) to jump to the mezzanine above.

A hunter stares skeptically at a vat full of LSD plants in Destiny 2 Lightfall while looking for the Thrilladrome Lost Sector on Neptune. Image: Bungie via Polygon

In the northeast corner, you’ll see a vent. Shoot it, and follow the hallway to the end.

A hunter stares at a vent in the wall of a building in Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new Neomuna expansion. Image: Bungie via Polygon

One of the floor panels at the end of the hallway is a vent. Shoot that one too. You’ll find yourself in the Lost Sector.

A hunter stares at a vent in the floor of a hallway in Destiny 2’s Neomuna location on Neptune while looking for the Lightfall Thrilladrome Lost Sector. Image: Bungie via Polygon

Thrilladrome is at Power level 1780. Also, while Hydroponics Delta and Gilded Precept pit you against armies of mindless Cabal, this particular Lost Sector sees you take on the Vex.

