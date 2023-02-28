Where to find Neomuna Lost Sectors in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion sends players to Neomuna, a city on Neptune that looks a bit like a late ’80s fever dream. As with previous Destiny 2 patrol zones, Neomuna introduces a slew of new Lost Sectors — challenging optional dungeons a bit off the beaten path. In Lightfall, there are currently three new Lost Sectors: Hydroponics Delta, Gilded Precept, and Thrilladrome.

Whether you’re ticking them off your list as a first-time explorer to Neptune or replaying them as part of the latest Lost Sector rotation, it’s well worth learning where these planetary dungeons reside.

You can see the general location of Lost Sectors on Destiny 2’s map indicated by a chalky, door-shaped symbol. When you reach the general area of each one, you may see that same symbol plastered on some building or ammo crate or whatever. Still, figuring out exactly how to access each one can be a pain.

Below, we’ve tracked down the locations of each Lost Sector in Destiny 2: Lightfall, plus instructions on how to start each one. As for actually completing these dungeons? Simple: Don’t die.

Hydroponics Delta location in Destiny 2

The first Lost Sector, Hydroponics Delta, is located in the southwest corner of Zephyr Concourse. When you reach the area, you’ll see a building wrapped by stairs with a landing pad on top. Follow the stairs all the way to the bottom, then face left. Across the chasm is a series of balconies that gotta have the worst views in Neptune. Bet the rent still sucks though.

One such balcony is illuminated in gold light. Jump to that one, then follow the hallway. You’ll eventually find yourself in a room that’s neatly divided in half by a beam covered in neon-hued plants that almost certainly possess powerful hallucinogenic properties. Below the beam is a pit. Drop into it to start the Lost Sector.

Hydroponics Delta is at Power level 1760 — significantly higher than Lightfall’s base Power level of 1600 — so you may want to complete the Lightfall Legendary campaign first to give yourself a welcome boost.

Gilded Precept location in Destiny 2

The second Lost Sector, Gilded Precept, is located in the northeast corner of Ahimsa Park — a bit off the eastern boundary, nestled inside the giant spaceship. You’ll see the Lost Sector symbol at the base of a stone pillar, suggesting you may have to climb it to find the entrance to Gilded Precept. Don’t waste your time.

Instead, jump off the cliff to your left, and follow the natural outcroppings until you can’t go any lower. To your left, you’ll see series of thin ledges leading to a vanishingly slim crack in the ship, flanked by two small golden lights. That leads to a hallway, at the end of which is the Lost Sector.

Gilded Precept is at Power level 1770, so if you couldn’t handle Hydroponics Delta, don’t even bother trying.

Thrilladrome location in Destiny 2

The final Lost Sector, Thrilladrome, is on the northern edge of Liming Harbor — geographically smack in the center of Neomuna. It’s in a building with a two-story atrium. Use the vat (which contains more of those definitely trip-inducing plants) to jump to the mezzanine above.

In the northeast corner, you’ll see a vent. Shoot it, and follow the hallway to the end.

One of the floor panels at the end of the hallway is a vent. Shoot that one too. You’ll find yourself in the Lost Sector.

Thrilladrome is at Power level 1780. Also, while Hydroponics Delta and Gilded Precept pit you against armies of mindless Cabal, this particular Lost Sector sees you take on the Vex.